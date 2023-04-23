The Xbox cloud host Keystone, which was abandoned for development, unexpectedly appeared in the Xbox executive film

Last year, Microsoft mentioned that they were developing a cloud game console Xbox Keystone, and for various reasons, they temporarily gave up the development. However, the prototype of this machine may have been placed in the room of Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

Phil Spencer was spotted by sharp-eyed fans in a recent video promoting the expansion of Xbox PC Game Pass to 40 new markets. There was a mysterious white box on the shelf behind Spencer, which should be the legendary Xbox Keystone.

What are Xbox Keystones?

The Xbox Keystone will be primarily positioned as a cloud-powered “home console” rather than a “streaming game” hardware platform.

The version in development at the time was said to have a boxy shape and a top cover design similar to the Xbox Series X, but the thickness was reduced to a few inches. If the development goes well, it is expected to become the smallest Xbox console ever.

In terms of software, it is expected that the Xbox Keystone will be pre-installed with a streamlined version of the Windows operating system and support the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming solution, supplemented by Netflix, Disney+ and Microsoft’s own video resource bundles; in terms of connectivity, it should be able to connect to various peripherals via USB ; In terms of network, Xbox Keystone may have an Ethernet port + Wi-Fi 5 wireless network.

Microsoft is also likely to set an attractive price for the Xbox Keystone, such as as low as $99. The XGP Ultimate subscription costs $15 per month. However, in the early stages of promotion (or launch in 2023), it may be limited to specific regions that support Xbox cloud games, but the actual time to market depends on how long Microsoft has to brew.

Microsoft had issued a press release in May 2022 confirming the existence of the console, when they said: “Our vision for Xbox cloud gaming is firm and unchanged, and our goal is to enable people to play on the device they like, on any device they like. Where they want to play the games they want. As announced last year, we have been developing a game streaming device code-named Keystone that can be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console.”

▲ Xbox Keystone concept calculation drawing (Source: Windows Central)

However, the development of this device does not seem to be smooth, Microsoft said at the time, “As part of the technology experiment, we are constantly working hard, constantly reviewing, learning, exploring, and ensuring that we bring value to customers. We have decided to leave the Keystone device. We will learn our lessons and refocus on a new approach that will allow us to bring Xbox cloud gaming to even more players around the world in the future.”