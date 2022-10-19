Home Technology The Xbox Design Lab has added the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Elite Grips can also be customized!
The Xbox Design Lab officially entered Taiwan in August this year, and at the physical event at the end of the same month, Xbox officials also revealed that there will be an increase in customized content in the future, but before that, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was quietly logged in Xbox Design Lab.

This time, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has been added to the Xbox Design Lab. Players will be able to greatly customize their own Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the price starts at only 4290 yuan. Although this minimum price does not include Accessories, but there is no need to increase the price except for the lettering.

The parts of the accessories are used as optional accessories. Players can also customize the color of the accessories. Although it seems that the price of the accessories is much higher, the price of all accessories is 5990 yuan, which is only limited to the Halo Infinite which has a price on the official website. The version is 100 yuan more expensive, which is quite cost-effective overall.

