Home » The Xbox Games Showcase will likely show more gameplay than the PlayStation Showcase. – Hong Kong Sina
Technology

The Xbox Games Showcase will likely show more gameplay than the PlayStation Showcase. – Hong Kong Sina

by admin
The Xbox Games Showcase will likely show more gameplay than the PlayStation Showcase. – Hong Kong Sina
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Alex, Ben and you One of the biggest disappointments with May’s PlayStation Showcase was that it consisted of too many CG or movie trailers. It sounds like Microsoft won’t make the same mistake.

Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing, took to Twitter on June 12 to suggest what kind of trailer we’ll see at the Xbox Games Showcase when said:

“None of our first party games on the show are full CG trailers. Everything is in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cutscenes. Every single trailer we have will be posted Label, I hope our fans will be clear.

It’s not surprising considering Microsoft was also criticized a few years ago for having too many CG trailers in its summer showcase, but it’s still nice to have confirmation. That begs the question, though: which games will show gameplay, and which will only be in-engine? We already know that Forza Motorsport will showcase gameplay, and seeing more of Senua’s Legends: Hellblade II is a sure bet. What about Avowed, Gears 6, MachineGames’ Indiana Jones, Fable, and other games we’ve seen CG trailers before or haven’t announced yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Intel officially released the hardware specifications of desktop GPUs such as Arc A770 / A750 / A580

You may also like

The Intel 14th Gen series platform is expected...

bigger and better performing

To see Serie A from 2024, one to...

Mazda MX30 e-Skyactive in the test: more weaknesses...

Microsoft Windows 11 clients and servers will require...

FasterXML Jackson: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Smart Traffic: Networked traffic lights against the climate...

Replacing mobile phones is not a blow! Windows...

Ford boss: Chinese e-cars are pulling away

“FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH” is under smooth development...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy