The Xbox Games Showcase will likely show more gameplay than the PlayStation Showcase.

Alex, Ben and you One of the biggest disappointments with May’s PlayStation Showcase was that it consisted of too many CG or movie trailers. It sounds like Microsoft won’t make the same mistake.

Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing, took to Twitter on June 12 to suggest what kind of trailer we’ll see at the Xbox Games Showcase when said:

“None of our first party games on the show are full CG trailers. Everything is in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cutscenes. Every single trailer we have will be posted Label, I hope our fans will be clear.

It’s not surprising considering Microsoft was also criticized a few years ago for having too many CG trailers in its summer showcase, but it’s still nice to have confirmation. That begs the question, though: which games will show gameplay, and which will only be in-engine? We already know that Forza Motorsport will showcase gameplay, and seeing more of Senua’s Legends: Hellblade II is a sure bet. What about Avowed, Gears 6, MachineGames’ Indiana Jones, Fable, and other games we’ve seen CG trailers before or haven’t announced yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

