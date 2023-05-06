The Xbox online presentation will confirm that it will debut in the early morning of 6/12 and will bring new information on Xbox games and an in-depth introduction to “Starry Sky”

Microsoft announced that it will hold a live-streamed Xbox online conference “Xbox Games Showcase” at 1:00 am on June 12, Taiwan time, bringing new games scheduled to be launched on the Xbox, PC and Game Pass platforms by internal studios and many third-party manufacturers. Information.

After the Xbox Games Showcase presentation, it will be followed by a live broadcast of Starfield, an in-depth look at the highly anticipated sci-fi role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios, including a large number of new gameplay, developer interviews and Behind-the-scenes secrets and more.

The official also confirmed that it will compare last year’s model, and will broadcast the extended version of the Xbox Games Showcase live on June 14 at 1:00 am Taiwan time 2 days later, conduct in-depth interviews on the new content displayed on the Xbox Games Showcase, and bring partners. Game information update.

The above programs are scheduled to be broadcast live on the following platforms, and will provide subtitles in more than 30 languages, as well as American, British Sign Language and English audio descriptions.