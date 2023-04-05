With its “219587”, XLayer offers a compact and affordable 65W USB C charger with 3 ports. Two of these ports use USB C, one port uses USB A, which I think is the ideal mix.

XLayer is a reputable manufacturer that will not disappear overnight.

What can possibly go wrong? Let’s take a look at exactly this in the test! Can the XLayer 219587 65W charger convince?

Many thanks to XLayer for providing the charger for this test.

The XLayer 219587 65W charger under test

XLayer relies on the common socket adapter form factor for its charger. At 58 x 59 x 29.5mm and weighing 124g, this is average size and weight for a 65W model.

XLayer relies on a white plastic for the housing. In itself, this makes a good impression. Only the rear connector element uses a slightly different shade of white, which doesn’t look quite as chic.

In general, however, the workmanship and the weight appear trustworthy.

The connections

The XLayer 219587 65W charger has 2x USB C and 1x USB A on the top.

2x USB C – USB Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

1x USB A – 60W – 5V/4,5A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A

The two USB C ports rely on the usual Power Delivery standard. With 65W, the ports are also powerful enough to supply large devices such as notebooks.

The USB A port is a bit more mysterious. This supports Quick Charge and it looks like the Huawei Super Charge 22.5W standard.

However, the charger has a maximum of 65W. If you load several ports, they are throttled according to a fixed pattern:

1 Port = 65W / 60W

USB C 1 + USB C 2 = 45W + 20W

USB C 1 + USB A 1 = 45W + 20W

USB C 1 + USB C 2 + USB A = 45W + geteilte 5V/3A

You will effectively be able to use the charger with 2 devices, e.g. iPad on port 1 and iPhone on port 2. Three devices, on the other hand, are a bit tight.

Mit PPS

The XLayer 219587 65W charger also supports the PPS standard on both USB C ports.

3.3-21V at up to 3A

A perfect PPS range for a 65W charger.

More about the PPS standard https://techtest.org/usb-power-delivery-ladegeraete-mit-pps-uebersicht-und-info/

stress test

I charged the XLayer 219587 65W charger at 100% for 6 hours. The charger survived this without any problems.

It has warmed up well below average! I could measure a maximum of 71 degrees, which is not much for a charger in this class.

tension stability

Let’s take a look at the voltage stability of the USB-C ports under load.

Tension maximum allowed Minimum allowed 0A 5,226 5,5 4,75 1A 5,15 5,5 4,75 2a 5,091 5,5 4,75 3A 5,022 5,5 4,75

Tension maximum allowed Minimum allowed 0A 9,039 9,45 8,55 1A 8,967 9,45 8,55 2a 8,904 9,45 8,55 3A 8,84 9,45 8,55

Tension maximum allowed Minimum allowed 0A 19,98 21 19 1A 19,93 21 19 2a 19,87 21 19 3A 19,82 21 19

Voltage stability is not the biggest strength of the XLayer 219587. At the 5V stage, the voltage drops from 5.226V at no load to 5.022V at 3A load. The same applies to the 9V stage.

Well-regulated voltage is always nice, but in practice it doesn’t matter. As long as the voltages stay within the limits, which is clearly the case here.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel + Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) ++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the support of the Power Delivery standard, the Xlayer 65W Power Saver is ideal for the iPhone (from the iPhone x) and the iPads. 65W is also enough for many notebooks, such as MacBooks or many Windows notebooks.

Thanks to the PPS support, the charger is also well suited for the Samsung S20/S21/S22 series. Only the Ultra models may not load at full speed.

efficiency

Let’s look at the efficiency of the charger.

I was a bit surprised here, which is actually a lie, because I tested the Xlayer 65W Power Saver before. Both chargers seem to be sister models that offer similarly high efficiency.

The efficiency is excellent at 87.3% to 91.8%! Especially the efficiency at low load is excellent. But the 91.8% at high load is also great!

Conclusion

The XLayer 219587 65W charger is highly recommended! The charger performs very well.

So we have two USB C ports with up to 65W and support for PPS. This makes the charger suitable for smartphones such as the iPhone 14 Pro or the S22, as well as for larger devices such as MacBooks (especially the 13-inch model).

The charger has excellent efficiency (87.3% to 91.8%) and very little heat development.

We only have a fairly strong throttling of the individual ports if you use them at the same time. Otherwise, this is a top charger at a fair price.