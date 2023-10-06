I’ve shown you my little DIY OffGrind solar system several times on breaking.org. A big problem, especially in summer, with an off-grid solar system is “where to go with the energy or what to do with it”.

Ultimately, you will probably have to/want to convert your DC voltage and AC here in order to be able to use them with various devices.

Here I came across a very exciting inverter. The ESC500S is a 12V DC to 230V AC inverter with a power of 500W.

However, in an emergency, it can also charge batteries or even work as a kind of UPS!

Sounds exciting, let’s take a look at the ESC500S in the test!

The YCTechLife ESC500S 500W pure sine wave inverter in the test

The ESC500S has a power of 500W or a temporary peak power of 1000W. Accordingly, this is a somewhat larger chunk.

The inverter measures 365 x 165 x 90 mm and weighs 2.8 kg. The manufacturer relies on a fairly stable and solid metal housing.

On the back of the case we find the two DC connection terminals, as well as two fans.

On the front is the 230V socket, as well as an on/off switch, a USB port and an AC input. We also find a few status LEDs here.

Unfortunately there are no setting options! So you can’t define a minimum voltage for the battery or anything like that.

The ESC500S comes with a DC connection cable, a cigarette lighter adapter and an AC power cable.

Charging function

If you connect the ESC500S itself to the socket and to a 12V/LiFePo4 battery, then according to the manufacturer it will be charged with 10A.

First of all, the manufacturer does not specify that the ESC500S is also for LiFePo4 batteries, but after my test it looks like LiFePo4 batteries are not a problem.

The charger seems to charge up to a voltage of up to 13.6V. As advertised, +- 10A is also achieved.

I was able to measure the charging efficiency at 76%, which is not fantastic but acceptable.

Socket works as advertised

The ESC500S socket itself works exactly as advertised. In the test I was able to load these with up to +- 500W and even “more complex” devices such as PCs worked without any problems.

However, not all devices!

However, I already had a small anomaly in the test. The ESC500S doesn’t like my 14.6V/20A LiFePo4 power supply. This only has a power consumption of +- 300W, but after a few seconds it causes an error message and the socket to be switched off.

I couldn’t find any other device with a similar problem, but it is of course possible that there are those that also have problems with the ESC500S.

UPS function

If you connect the ESC500S to a battery and the mains at the same time, the battery will initially be charged, but as soon as the mains voltage is interrupted, the ESC500S switches to the battery.

Therefore the ESC500S can also be used as a UPS! In my test, the switching times were good enough for a desktop PC with a consumption of +- 150-200W! This means that when you unplugged the ESC500S, the PC continued to run without any problems, as if nothing had happened.

Efficiency

Of course, I took a look at the efficiency of the inverter.

For me this fluctuated between 74% at low load and 96% at half load. These are values ​​that are absolutely appropriate for a device of this class.

Loud but controlled fan

The ESC500S has two fans installed, which start at a load of approx. 200W+. These can certainly be described as loud here. However, these only start comparatively late.

The fans also come on when charging batteries, but here in a throttled mode.

Conclusion

The ESC500S is a very interesting inverter for DIY systems and hobbyists. In my test, this worked largely perfectly with a LiFePo4 battery.

The range of functions is quite a bit larger than with normal inverters. The ESC500S can not only convert from 12V DC to 230V AC, but can also charge a connected battery and be used as a UPS!

The latter worked perfectly for me too! The efficiency of the inverter was also good with a maximum of 96%!

Yes, there was a strange problem with a power supply that simply wouldn’t work on the inverter, but apart from that, all devices under 500W worked without any problems.

Just keep in mind that the fan is a bit louder with an output of +- 200W.

