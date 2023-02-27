In parallel with the top of the range Honor Magic5 Pro, Honor also presented the new Honor Magic5, the younger brother of the ultratop model, at the MWC in Barcelona.

Honor Magic5 incorporates many of the specifications of the older brother, but in some respects it compromises to keep prices down. The display is 6.73 inches with a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, lower than the Pro but still higher than the Magic4 Pro.

The photographic sector changes: the main module is 54 megapixels, while the ultra wide-angle one has 50 megapixels and the telephoto lens has 32 megapixels.

Under the body there is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory. The smartphone is a millimeter thinner than the Pro but has the same 5100mAh battery and supports 66W wired SuperCharge, but not wireless.

The Honor Magic5 series will be available in the quarter between April and June 2023. The Magic5 will arrive in Blue and Black colors, the Magic5 Pro in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange and Black. As for prices, Honor Magic5 Pro will arrive in the 12/512GB configuration for 1,200 Euros, while Magic5 in the 8/256GB variant for 900 Euros.

The Honor Magic5 Lite is already available in Italy, at 389.90 Euros: the smartphone sports a 120Hz OLED display, 5100 mAh battery and 64 megapixel triple camera.