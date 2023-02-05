Home Technology “THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” video game exhibition live broadcast, showcasing the fun of rhythm game battles | 4Gamers
Technology

On the live broadcast of the last night of the Taipei Game Show today (5), a live broadcast of the Asian version of “THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” developed by Square Enix and published by Taiwan Bandai Namco was carried out. Producer Ichiro Jin and director Suzui Kuang Shen showed the game to players across the sea.

“THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” is a music rhythm game based on the previous “Final Fantasy”. The total would come to 502 songs.

The works are not limited to “FF” at the same time. The DLC also includes a total of 90 popular Square Enix game songs such as the Nier series, “Triangle Strategy”, “Wild Road Traveler”, and “LIVE A LIVE”. In addition to rhythm games, this work can also cultivate cute Q-version characters, and at the same time, you can also enjoy the classic scenes of the work in the songs. The producer said in the show that this is a game that can be played for several years.

In addition, this work also has a multiplayer connection mode, which can support 2 to 4 people to fight. In this program, the two producers, live host 6tan, and egg rolls are also shown. In the battle, you can hinder the opponent. Specifically, a fat chocobo will appear on the screen to block the view, or the sound will not be heard, etc. Battle elements In addition to this, you can also obtain treasure cards, change the design of business cards, and so on.

“THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” is expected to be released on PS4 and Switch on February 16. The trial version has been released on the above platforms, and the record of the trial version can be inherited to the official version.

