There are 1.5 billion inactive accounts on Twitter. And Elon Musk has promised that they will be deleted, thus freeing up 1.5 billion usernames (handleas they are called on social networks).

It will be the largest reset ever made by the platform. Accounts created over the years, but never used by the owners. Fallen into disuse. Or at least stopped for many months. For Musk it is a gift to its users. In fact, many of these accounts were created in the early years of the platform. And they have grabbed names that are rather sought after or desired by the most active users who have had to fall back on different names.

Twitter: 237.8 million active users

In the second quarter of 2022, Twitter counted 237.8 million users as “monetizable daily active users,” a measure that suggests they are active on the platform and being shown advertisements. The real parameter that makes Twitter attractive to advertisers.

Musk has already promised to remove inactive accounts from Twitter. In November, he said accounts that had been inactive for 15 years would be deleted. But as a result of this crackdown, it’s not clear how long an account needs to be inactive before it’s identified as liable to deletion. In October, Musk hinted that accounts that have been inactive for more than a year could also be at risk. We will see.

Meanwhile, Musk is enjoying some good data for his social network. In fact, it seems that the number of users on Twitter is growing, as is the average time spent on the platform. According to data from Apptopia, traffic on the social network has recorded the highest peaks ever in recent weeks.

