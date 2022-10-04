Apple Music

Apple Music just passed a landmark milestone, officially revealing that there are more than 100 million songs on the platform. This more than tripled from the 30 million songs when the service first launched in June 2015, with 20,000 new songs added daily.

In contrast, the main competitor Spotify has “more than 80 million songs”, but some famous singers or bands must be uploaded on both platforms, so the real difference is probably in the very small independent creators, or exclusive content. So if Apple Music has 20 million more tracks than Spotify, it is hard to say whether consumers will choose Apple Music first because of this. It probably depends on whether there is a favorite exclusive content on one of the platforms, and the monthly fee.