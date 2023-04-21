There are “200 million pixel” cameras in less than 15,000!Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G dual-machine out-of-the-box evaluation experience sharing

In recent years, smart phones have become more and more powerful in taking pictures, and the camera pixels have also been continuously improved! In this article, Xiaoxu will unpack the “Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G” and “Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G” launched by Xiaomi. The recommended price of “Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G” is NT$14,999, but it is equipped with “Pixel” camera and 120W HyperCharge fast charging, while “Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G” has a suggested price of NT$12,999, is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera and 67W super fast charging, both of which have OIS optical anti-shake, 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED large screen and up to 120Hz screen update frequency, 1920Hz PWM dimming, 256GB large-capacity storage space, Wi-Fi 6 wireless network, dual upper and lower speakers, Dolby panoramic sound effects and other specifications, at this price, it can be regarded as a C/ P very high choice!

In addition to this unboxing test, you can also refer to the one-day test: https://ifans.pixnet.net/blog/post/232956607

“Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G” and “Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G” are officially on sale! Stand-alone purchases are available at Mi Mall mi.com, Mi Home physical stores in Taiwan, PChome 24h shopping Xiaomi flagship store, Shopee Mall Xiaomi official flagship store, momo shopping network Xiaomi flagship store, and Far EasTone friDay shopping Xiaomi flagship store!

For the telecommunications solution, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G can be purchased at Taiwan Mobile with a 5G project monthly payment of 999 yuan / bundled for about 36 months at NT$990; Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with telecommunications tariffs is sold at Far EasTone Telecom, With the Far EasTone 5G project, the monthly payment is 999 yuan/bundle for about 30 months, and you can take it home with only NT$990!

Check out more Redmi Note 12 series offers here: https://lihi3.cc/4fUR2

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are available in three colors: “Sky Blue, Polar White, and Midnight Black”. Xiaoxu’s unboxed Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is “Midnight Black”. As for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G It is “Polar White”, which is provided for your reference!

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G box accessories. The standard configuration includes “transparent protective cover, screen protector (attached to the screen), quick guide, warranty card, USB Type-C charging/transmission cable, SIM card pin” and “fast charger”^^

The difference is that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes standard with 120W HyperCharge fast charging, which can fully charge the 5,000mAh large-capacity battery in about 19 minutes at the fastest.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a standard 67W super fast charge, and it takes about 47 minutes to fully charge the phone. Compared with other smartphones of the same price (or even more expensive) on the market, it is completely full of sincerity!

The screen part is almost the same. Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with a 6.67-inch flagship Flow AMOLED panel as standard, and the detailed specifications are FHD+ (2400 x 1080), with a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 900 nits, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, support DCI-P3 wide color gamut and Dolby Vision Dolby Vision, Always On Display (AOD) standby display function, at the price of NT$14,999 or NT$12,999, it is quite a good specification! But other than that, there is…….. there is 1920Hz PWM dimming, which is really uncommon in the price range of 15,000…

Xiaoxu actually took a smartphone without 1920Hz PWM dimming function (on the right side of the picture above) for comparison. When the screen brightness is adjusted to the lowest level, it can be clearly seen through the camera that the screen is in a very good state. Obviously, as for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (left in the picture above), it is quite stable!

If it is in a place with brighter lights, it will still be the same when the screen brightness is reduced! So when we read the phone screen in dim light or in the dark, you can imagine that this kind of flickering is actually very bad for the eyes! At this time, smart phones with 1920Hz PWM dimming technology can greatly improve such visual damage^^

In addition to the good screen hardware specifications, the software also provides basic “eye protection mode, dark mode, color style”, with 1920Hz PWM dimming (this function is only available in high-end flagship phones), not only in low light sources It produces accurate colors in the environment, and can also greatly reduce the flickering of OLED screens in low-light environments, making reading more comfortable for the eyes!

continue reading the report

There are also functions such as “screen update rate” adjustment, and users can also switch between 120Hz or 60Hz screen update rate according to their needs!

The specifications of the selfie lenses are also the same, all of which are 16 million pixels, and they are all centered on the top of the screen! ^^

The 200 million pixels is definitely the super highlight of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It is also currently (2023.04) the only smartphone with a “200 million pixels” camera within the price range of 15,000 yuan on the market in Taiwan! For photo results, please refer to: http://ifans.pixnet.net/blog/post/232912660

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G have an integrated volume button and an independent power button on the right side of the fuselage…..

The power button integrates the fingerprint recognition function. As long as the fingerprint recognition is completed from the settings, you can lightly touch the side fingerprint recognition sensor to wake up the phone and unlock it. The sensitivity performance is quite excellent!

In addition to side fingerprint recognition, there are also functions including[password, graphic/digital, face recognition]and unlocking via[Bluetooth device](only Mi Band or Mi Smart Watch), which can be matched with each other no matter what the environment use! ^^

The bottom of the fuselage of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are the same, which are “SIM card slot, call radio microphone, USB Type-C transmission/charging port” and “speaker opening”^^

The sound effect part has dual upper and lower speakers, and supports Dolby Atmos Dolby panoramic depth. In the sound effect setting, you can also make selections or EQ adjustments for different scenes!

The card slot is also double-sided Nano-SIM card slot! Both models support 5G cards and 4G cards. Users can put in a single 5G SIM card to use high-speed 5G mobile network or two SIM cards to form a 5G+4G or 4G+4G dual card dual standby mode!

Although there is no microSD memory card expansion, both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with a large capacity of 256GB as standard, so you don’t have to worry too much about the capacity (of course, you also need to do a good job of file management and backup) ^^

There is no problem with electronic payment with NFC function. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sold in Taiwan both have NFC function and are fully authorized by Google! So use Google Pay to pay electronically, use EasyPay to take public transportation, or use NFC sensing to allow two Android phones to transfer files or photos back to back, etc., everything is fine!

In terms of battery life, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G have the same battery capacity, processor and other main components. Xiaoxu uses PCMark 3.0 working mode test, and the battery life performance is about 12 hours (battery time will vary. Depending on the brightness of the screen, network connection status, and background standby power consumption of installed applications, etc.), this kind of battery life performance is quite satisfactory, and it is not a big problem to meet the needs of the whole day!

On the top are “infrared transmitters” that can be used to control home appliances and “noise-canceling microphones, top speaker openings, and 3.5mm headphone jacks”. Both models are rare in the price range of 15,000 with upper and lower speakers. smartphone!

correct! Although both are similar in specifications, the shape of the back cover is not the same! Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (black in the picture above) uses a 3D curved back cover, and the body is thicker at 8.98mm. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (white in the picture above) uses a flat back cover, and the body thickness of 7.9mm is relatively thick. Thin, I guess it should be related to the 120W charging specification, so that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G needs to put in the LiquidCool water cooling technology with better heat dissipation, but this is not good or bad, it depends on your personal preference and the specification. Pursue it^^

In terms of performance, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor (Arm Cortex-A78 architecture 2.6GHz four cores + Arm Cortex-A55 architecture 2.0GHz four small cores). AnTuTu’s actual running score, the balance mode is about 43~44.8, and the performance mode is between 490,000~520,000! However, this score is only for reference, because the AnTuTu running score is dynamic and will vary with the system usage status, body temperature, and user’s current ambient temperature!

In terms of the performance of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, it is not a big problem to cope with daily photo taking, sliding LINE and FaceBook, IG or playing Pokémon and LINE series games, especially with 120Hz The smoothness of the screen update rate will allow you to experience a smoother visual experience when playing racing games, shooting games, and fighting games! ^^

In order to provide a better and smoother experience, both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G provide “Memory Expansion” technology, just select[Memory Expansion]from[Settings]>[More Settings]Yes, the ROM storage space can be divided into 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB as memory extensions to make multitasking smoother and open more applications without worrying about freezing ^^

Overall, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are currently smartphones with a fairly high C/P value on the market, especially offering the rare “120W ultra-fast charging” within the price range of 15,000 As well as the “200 million” pixel main camera, both models also have more than 10,000 yuan rare OIS optical anti-shake, 1920Hz PWM dimming, 256GB large-capacity storage space, upper and lower dual speakers, Dolby panoramic depth The sound effect and other specifications can be said to be quite sincere among mid-range models, and even the price corresponding to the specifications is quite incredible. It is a mobile phone that I dare to give!

If you ask me how to choose between the two? Basically, the performance of the two models is similar. Even if there is a specification difference between “200 million” pixels and “50 million” pixels in the camera performance, the 12.48 million pixel shooting in the daily AI mode cannot be felt at all, and the biggest difference will still be Falling into the charging speed and “body thickness” of “120W super fast charging” and “67W super fast charging”, you should first consider which of the above two points is more important to you, and then think about whether there will be any problems in normal shooting What kind of demand is “frequently need to do partial zoom-in and retouching”, then “200 million” is the best consideration you can include at this time, so how to choose between the two models depends on your needs! ^^

Further reading:

Check out more Redmi Note 12 series offers here: https://lihi3.cc/4fUR2

Welcome to subscribe and support: https://linkby.tw/ifans

Xiao Xu’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifans_blog/