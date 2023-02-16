In the latest stable release of WhatsApp for Android (the number 2.23.3.77 of last February 13) some new features have been introduced that are already accessible to everyone, therefore not limited to some beta version that who knows when it will arrive.

There are 4 new features and obviously you can try them only after updating the app; the company of Mark Zuckerberg describes them thus in the changelog:

it is now possible add captions the documents you send;

we have increased the character limit for the subject and the description of the groups to enable you to better describe them;

now you can send up to 100 photos or video at once;

it is now possible create custom avatars and use them as stickers and profile pictures.

Of these, one is all in all superfluous (more space to describe the groups that are created) and another is not exactly new, because the possibility of creating an avatar of oneself already existed (there is a specific entry in the Settings), both on WhatsApp and on other Meta products: it is likely that the company took the opportunity to remind users of this feature.

We thought the possibility of adding captions to the documents you send seemed more useful (they serve not only to describe them but also to allow you to find them through the search engine internal) and above all the fact that up to 100 photos or videos can be sent at once, i.e. more than three times as many as previous limit of 30.





What is this “WhatsApp secret menu” story?

Meta’s messaging app is widely the most used in the world: it has approx 2.5 billion users despite the fact that it is cut off from a huge market like the Chinese one and that surprisingly still has little hold on the American one.

For more or less 6 months, its developers have been very active in thinking and proposing new functions, from edit messages all’uso in disguisefrom the new ones emoji per le reactions to the creation of internal surveys to chats. What on WhatsApp instead is not there, despite what you read online these days in Italyit’s a secret menu.

There’s a menu, that’s on Android be on iOS it can be displayed by long-pressing the app icon, which however it has been around for years and it’s certainly no secret: it’s the usual menu that allowed (and still allows) to uninstall the app, to which some items have been added such as quick access to favorite contacts or widget and little else. That’s all, no mystery.

