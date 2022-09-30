Home Technology There are as many as five new products at the Google conference, and the folding machine and tablet may also appear at the same time – Page 1 – Google Discussion
Google’s new product launch conference to be held on October 6 is next week, and it has also announced that it will release the Pixel 7 series of mobile phones, the first smart watch Pixel Watch, and the Nest series of smart home appliances. The whistleblower recently revealed that in addition to five models The new, long-rumored Pixel foldable phone may also make an appearance at the event.

The whistleblower Yogesh Brar said on Twitter that in addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro mobile phones and the Pixel Watch, a smart watch, Google is also expected to announce the new Nest Wi-Fi Pro router and Nest Doorbell smart doorbell at the conference. , in addition to the Pixel tablet and Pixel foldable phone.

Google joined the sneak preview of new fall products at Google I/O 2022 this year. The Pixel tablet also made its first public appearance at that time. It may reveal more details when it appears again at Google. The news of the Google Pixel foldable screen phone is in Repeatedly over the past two years, will it really come out? We can expect him to make an appearance at the press conference!

