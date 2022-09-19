Recently, according to media reports, at the 2022 TGS (Tokyo Game Show), some players discovered a rather unique Switch accessory. This accessory, developed by the Japanese game accessory manufacturer “Tachi Electric Co., Ltd.”, can run computer games smoothly on the console by inserting it into the Switch cassette slot.

From the photos of the demo, we can see that just by inserting a streaming card into the card slot on the side of the game console, the Switch can successfully run (stream) the PC “Stray”, which greatly facilitates the user’s daily use and improves efficiency. .

Not only that, users can also operate directly through the joystick. Although the volume of the streaming card is longer than that of the Switch cassette, it will protrude a bit, but it will hardly affect the normal use of the machine.

At the same time, the manufacturer also explained that this streaming card can be used only by inserting the card, and there is no need to spend money to crack the Switch host, which undoubtedly greatly reduces the threshold for use, which can attract more users and increase sales. .

At present, this product is still in the applicable stage of concept design and has not yet been officially recognized by Nintendo. However, it is reported that at the 2022 TGS, Nintendo officials visited the booth and expressed interest in the new product, and they may cooperate with each other.