At the beginning of April 2022, a new brand of cooling products appeared in mainland China──VALKYRIE Valkyrie, officially referred to as VK. According to the official statement of VK, VK was originally a factory that designed and produced air-cooled radiators for more than 20 years. Mature cooling products may also be designed, processed and produced by VK. Due to the development of the general environment, VK decided to transform and develop to the OBM model, and design and sell cooling products by itself. Different from the brands of cooling products on the market, VK has mature technology and experience. The biggest product feature is to put the two-dimensional animation culture into the product design. They have original design animation characters. As the theme, the official purpose is “Appearance is justice, technology is freedom”. Simply put, it is to launch products with the best appearance and performance. The first product launched by VK is an integrated water-cooled product, and cooling products such as air-cooled, fan or chassis will also be launched later.

VALKYRIE E240 Integrated Water Cooling

▲ VALKYRIE E240 integrated water cooling

VALKYRIE has launched a new E240 integrated water cooling, the official name is Magic Mirror E series, with two water cooling specifications of E240 240mm and E360 360mm, and two appearance versions of VALKYRIE and LOKI. The official model received this time is E240-VALKYRIE. The appearance version is the white version of VK’s original character “Mist” Valkyrie. It adopts a new self-designed super magnetic pump water cooling head, with a 240mm high-density aluminum metal water-cooling radiator and 2 X12E high-performance fans, which can provide very strong cooling performance. The E series water cooling is equipped with a 2.4-inch LCD display water cooling head design, which can play and display personalized and unique pictures or videos. The fan is also equipped with ARGB light strips, which can meet the viewing needs of gamers.

VK E240 box

▲ E240 water-cooled luxury box

The VK E240 water cooler uses the same exquisite and luxurious product packaging as the previously launched C series and GL series. This time, the magic mirror E series packaging box adopts a cyberpunk battleship cabin design with a sense of technology, and the overall packaging design is quite attractive.

After unplugging the acrylic sheet of the packaging box, you can see that the water cooling, fan, and accessory boxes are firmly placed inside.

The box comes with 1 water-cooling body, 2 fans, 1 accessory box, 1 model & hub box, and 1 detailed installation manual. Each small carton has a good appearance design, and the packaging will also be clearly marked The content of the box shows that VK has spent a lot of thought on the packaging design.

Support Intel LGA 1700/1200, AMD AM5/AM4 platform clips

▲ Support Intel LGA 115X / 1700, AMD AM4 platform

VALKYRIE E240 water-cooling accessory box comes with Intel platform backplane, Intel and AMD platform clips, Intel and AMD platform mounting screws, Intel platform supports LGA 1700, 1200, 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156, 2011, 2011v3, 2066 Socket, AMD platform supports Socket AM4. In addition, it comes with Phillips long screw (oblate head/round head), Phillips short screw, USB Type-C to USB 2.0 9-pin cable, water pipe fixing buckle, nut sleeve, red water-block decoration, thermal paste, and magic stick.

▲ Attached detailed installation instructions

Attached with the box is a detailed installation manual and a guide for our own lighting effect software. The installation manual is explained in the form of comics, which is quite special and novel, and it is very helpful and considerate for novice users.

VALKYRIE E240 one-piece water-cooled Q-version model doll with IP version of Misty character attached.

Fashion silver and white round water block

▲ The water block adopts a fashionable appearance design

VALKYRIE E240 uses a water block with a square plastic shell. The size of the water block is 80mm x 68mm x 60mm. The upper part of the shell is treated with silver matte spray paint, and the lower part is made of white resin plastic. The appearance of the head is very fashionable.

The top surface of the VK E240 water block has a magnetic decoration, and a set of red decorations is attached, which can be replaced by the user.

2.4-inch LCD monitor water block design

▲ Square 2.4″ LCD display

The VALKYRIE E240 water block is newly equipped with a square 2.4″ LCD display, which supports up to 30FPS playback. The official did not mention the detailed specifications of the screen. I estimate that the screen resolution is 320×240 or 640×480 4:3 resolution specification, IPS panel, etc., for use together Our own “Sagittarius Console” software can upload pictures or videos to play, and can also display system monitoring sensor information, showing a unique and personalized style.

There are 1 set of USB-C ports and 1 set of Micro SD card slots on the side of the VALKYRIE E240 water block. Users need to use the attached USB Type-C to USB 2.0 9-pin cable to connect the water block to the motherboard for Power supply and data transmission use. In addition, the manufacturer has preloaded a 16GB Micro SD card in the card slot. The SD card stores the original animation designed by VK, and it will play automatically when the power is turned on.

*Since the function of uploading a video will overwrite the previous video, the author recommends that users save and keep the preloaded VK animation video files.

New super magnetic pump water pump, high-density micro-channel design

▲ New super magnetic pump water pump

VALKYRIE E240 has a built-in water pump in the water cooling head, adopts its own brand new super magnetic pump water pump design, high-density micro-channel design, and the water pump motor speed is 1000 – 2800rpm ± 10%. Comparing the Superengine Pump 1.0 of the C series and the Superengine Pump 2.0 of the GL series, the official description of the new supermagnetic pump design of the E series water cooling optimizes the pump structure, improves the water flow while maintaining low operating noise, and provides more Excellent cooling performance. From the location of the water pipe joints of the water cooling head, you can see that the water inlet pipe and the water outlet pipe are located at the lower left and lower right respectively. Compared with the two sets of lower right rows of the previous generation, it is believed that the new super magnetic pump is improved for the shortcomings of the previous generation. In addition, there is a 4-pin PWM fan power supply connector extending from the water pipe connector.

▲ Large area copper bottom design

VALKYRIE E240 adopts a large-area copper bottom design. The total contactable area of ​​the copper bottom is 58mm x 55mm. The surface of the copper bottom is polished to a slight semi-mirror state. The smoother the surface, the more favorable it is to reduce the gap between the copper bottom and the CPU surface to improve thermal conductivity. . The manufacturer also pre-applied thermal paste, and users only need to remove the protective plastic cover to install it on the surface of the CPU.

▲ Comes with high-performance thermal paste

VALKYRIE E240 is attached with a high-performance thermal paste, the capacity is estimated to be about 2ml, and the official propaganda performance reaches the level of Shin-Etsu 7921 or EK TIM 8A. It is actually coated with gray thermal paste, which is low-to-medium viscosity and medium-humid. Easily spreads over the entire surface of the CPU.

High-density aluminum metal water-cooled radiator

▲ Adopt 240mm high-density aluminum water cooling radiator

The VK E240 water cooling adopts 240mm high-density aluminum metal water cooling radiator, the size is 276mm x 120mm x 27mm, and the U-shaped fin welding method is used to increase the contact surface between the water channel and the fins, and at the same time the density is increased to 18 pieces per inch (FPI value) , providing 6-in and 6-out thin-body water cooling circulation system, with the same cooling volume, the cooling area is larger to achieve the maximum cooling performance.

FEP polymer water pipe

▲ FEP polymer water pipe

VK E240 water cooling adopts 385mm FEP polymer water pipe, which is more heat-resistant and aging-resistant than ordinary rubber water pipes. It can strengthen the sealing to prevent leakage and evaporation, and has a longer lifespan. The outer layer of the water pipe is covered with a white nylon braided mesh pipe, which not only enhances the appearance and texture of the product, but also provides protection against cutting, wear and tear.

X12E ARGB Fan

▲ Comes with 2 brand new X12E ARGB fans

VK E240 water cooling is attached with 2 X12E ARGB fans, the size is 120mm x 120mm x 25mm, supports 12V voltage input and PWM for speed control, the speed is 800rpm ~ 2,150rpm ±10%, the maximum air flow is 80 CFM, and the maximum air pressure is 3.14 mm H²O, the highest noise level is 29dBA.

▲ Equipped with 9 pieces of high curvature sickle type

The VK X12E ARGB fan adopts 9 high-curvature sickle-shaped blades, industrial-grade FDB fluid dynamic pressure bearings, and copper bushing design, which can provide good air pressure performance and maintain quiet operation. The blades also have secondary dynamic balance correction, Further enhance product stability.

▲ Four-corner ARGB light bar

The X12E fan adds ARGB light strips to the four corners. The semi-transparent light guide light strips will reveal soft ARGB lighting effects and support multiple motherboard lights such as ASUS AURA Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome. effective software control.

Compared with the GL series X12 fans, the new X12E fans of the E series liquid cooling have improved the connection method of the fan connector. The 2 sets of connection lines of X12, which are respectively 1 set of one male and one female Y-shaped fan power supply connection lines and one set of one male and one female Y-shaped light control connection lines, are changed to one set of X12E connection lines, which are also specially made One male and one female Y-shaped connecting cable, but integrates the functions of fan power supply and fan lighting effect control, which improves the problem of cumbersome X12 fan cable connection. Users only need to connect another X12 fan in series with a single cable, connect it to a special cable, and then connect it to the motherboard or hub.

Each X12E fan comes with a set of special connection cables, integrating a set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply connectors, a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB female connectors, a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB male connectors, and a set of special fan connections female connector. The special connection cable this time also improves the cumbersome connection problem of X12 with a set of male and female Y-shaped fan power supply cables and a set of male and female Y-shaped lighting effect control cables.

VK-HUB7 Fan Power and Lighting Hub

VALKYRIE E240 comes with a set of VK-HUB7 fan power supply and lighting hubs, which can be used to connect multiple fan units and ARGB lighting effect devices together.

▲ Comes with IP version fan controller and Q version model doll

The VK-HUB7 hub is equipped with 7 sets of 4-pin PWM fan power supply interfaces and 7 sets of 5V 3-pin ARGB interfaces, which can gather up to 7 ARGB fans and use SATA power supply.

The VK-HUB7 hub comes with 1 set of control cables, which are 1 set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply male connectors, 1 set of 5V 3-pin ARGB male connectors, 1 set of fan signal connectors, and 1 set of lighting effect signal connectors. The fan control and lighting effect control of the controller can be connected to the motherboard, and it supports multiple motherboard lighting effects software such as ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome.

Sagittarius Console Sagittarius Control Center Software

VALKYRIE E240 integrated water cooling supports its own “Sagittarius Console” software, which provides functions such as computer display, computer resource monitoring, CPU/GPU temperature monitoring, RGB lighting effect adjustment, fan speed adjustment, and supports control of VK’s own controller device. It can be downloaded and installed on the official website.

The version I used this time is the latest official version 2.0.30.112. Compared with the current Ver1.22 (1.18) version on the official website, this version has modified the UI interface, the system sensor reading is more accurate, and the overall software response is also relatively good. smooth.

Demonstration of VK E240 liquid-cooled display

After connecting the E240 water block to the motherboard, the user can control it on the Sagittarius console and upload pictures or video files. Currently, the supported formats of the software are JPG, PNG, BMP, MKV, AVI, MP4, RMVB, FLV, etc. It also provides display system time or sensor information. The software provides simultaneous display of up to three types of sensor information and up to five round-robin content. Users can adjust the displayed text to black or white, and adjust the display direction of the display.

▲ Process of uploading pictures

In the E-series water-cooling device interface, after selecting a picture or video file and pressing the Apply button, the Windows desktop will pop up the Micro SD storage device in the water-cooling head. After uploading the file, it will exit the storage device. After a few seconds, the display will display The profile that the user has applied. If the user only displays the contents of the image sensor but does not display pictures or videos after the application, the author recommends that the user press “Manage Built-in Space”, the Windows desktop will pop up the storage device, and press “Manage Built-in Space” again to exit Store the device and wait for the water-cooled head display to read pictures or files.

As long as the VK E240 water-cooled head display is powered on, it will read the files in the SD card and then automatically play and display icons or videos. It supports a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 and will be automatically scaled to a 4:3 ratio. If the resolution of the file is greater than 1920×1080, the Sagittarius console will allow the user to select a suitable range, but I found that if the resolution of the file is lower than about 240P, even if it is successfully uploaded to the SD card, it will only display black background.

In addition to general small-capacity short videos, users can also upload larger-capacity movies for playback. The official said that the SD card storage device can only use the FAT32 format, but the author found that it can actually use the FAT32 or NTFS format. Applying the NTFS format can solve the shortcoming of the FAT32 format with a maximum single file transfer of 4GB. The failure rate of uploading a single large-capacity video is relatively high, and it is only used as a selling point for “self-use”.

VK E240 ARGB Lighting Demonstration

Thermal Test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

VALKYRIE E240 Water Cooling Radiator

ASROCK B760M Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard

TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-6000 CL40 32GB Memory

Nvidia GeForce GT 630 graphics card

Windows 11 21H2 OS

The test is an open platform, using Intel Core i9-13900K processor, ASROCK B760M Steel Legend WiFi motherboard, DDR5 6000 C40 16GB memory, and the room temperature is about 22 °C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects the full load of the FPU unit (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 253W, “Performance” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 16 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 2246rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2795rpm, the P-Core clock of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.0GHz, the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz, and the highest CPU Package power is recorded under full load. The power consumption is 255W, the average CPU Package temperature is 83°C, and the maximum temperature is 85°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and selects the full load of the FPU unit (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 280W, “Performance” water cooling fan speed setting, “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting, CPU LLC is Level 5. After 15 minutes of load, the CPU fan speed is up to 2242rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2789rpm, the P-Core clock of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.1GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz. The highest CPU Package power is recorded under full load. The power consumption is 280W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 90°C, and the maximum temperature is 92°C.

In the heat dissipation test, the author only adjusted the upper limit of PL1/PL2 power consumption for i9-13900K, and set it to 253W and 280W. Since I only received the VK E240 240mm version from the agent this time, I can’t make a direct comparison with the previously launched C360 and GL360 water cooling, but we can also know that the E240 water cooling still maintains a high level of heat dissipation performance, and the size of the 240mm water cooling radiator is only The 13900K, which can be suppressed to a high power consumption state, is even better than many other brands of 360mm water cooling. I believe that the E360 360mm version has better heat dissipation performance. In addition to the bubbles in the water flow when the E240 is first started, the water pump maintains low noise performance at full speed.

The X12E fan maintains a relatively quiet running performance at full speed, only a slight wind cutting sound is heard, and the overall performance is quite good.

VALKYRIE E240 Integrated Water Cooling

Price: HK$999 (White/Black E240), HK$1199 (White/Black E360)

Flat comments:

VK launched the new E240 integrated water cooler, this is the third E series water cooler launched by VK, adding a water-cooled head display as a selling point, the display screen is very high-definition and smooth, the screen brightness is also very sufficient, the overall display performance is very good, it is many The water-cooled monitors are excellent, but for the time being, the Sagittarius console only provides users with the functions of uploading pictures or videos and simply displaying sensors. There is a problem that there is no response to uploading or the problem is not displayed normally after uploading, and the software part needs to be improved. In addition, the E240 water cooling provides very strong heat dissipation performance and excellent quiet noise performance. It also has a unique and colorful ARGB lighting effect. The price of the product has slightly increased, but it still maintains a high competitiveness of similar products. It is quite affordable. Value, worth a try.