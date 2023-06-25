there are OLED iPad Pros and M3 Macs

We all know that the iPhone 15 will arrive in September: in addition to the new iPhone, however, between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 Apple should present many other devices, among which we have a series of new Macbooks, new iMacs and new iPads. A well-known insider today unveiled the entire lineup of Bitten Apple products due out in the coming months.

To reveal the list is Mark Gurman, a reliable and well-known Bloomberg journalist insider of the Apple world. In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Gurman spoke extensively about the development of Apple Vision Pro and its successors, but also devoted a lot of space to new Macs, MacBooks and iPads arriving by mid-2024.

In September, next to iPhone 15, Apple will launch three new smartwatchesthat is, two models of Apple Watch Series 9, which respectively have codename N207 and N208, and a new Apple Watch Ultra, which could be called Apple Watch Ultra 2 and which should have codename N210. The launch of the new smartwatches will obviously go in parallel with that of watchOS 10, also scheduled for September.

Later between 2023 and 2024, however, Apple will introduce M3 chipswhich will first of all be mounted on two new Macbook Airs, respectively with codename J613 and J615, and on the 13″ Macbook Pro with the “base” M3 chip, which has codename J504. It is very probable that the two Macbook Air M3s have 13″ and 15″ screens, since the last two digits of their codename they should refer to screen diagonal size.

Later, then, the Cupertino giant will put i 14″ and 16″ Macbook Pro with M3 chip Pro and M3 Max, respectively with codename J514 and J516. Finally, the Mac lineup for the coming months should end with the new 24″ iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434. There would also be a iMac with at least 30″ screenbut we don’t know if the latter will be presented in the first half of 2024 or if it will take longer.

Finally, the Bitten Apple on the iPad side will launch a new iPad Airthat has codename J507 and which will replace the 2021 model: the latter was equipped with the M1 chip, but for now it is not clear whether the new version of the Apple tablet will also have an M-series chip or if it will return to the more traditional A-series SoCs. to the new iPad Air, then, iPad Pros are coming too new generation: the latter, with codename J717 and J720, will be the first iPad Pro with OLED screens ever launched by the company.

