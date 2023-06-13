There are surprises for EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headphones in the shopping cart of 618- Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

The eve of 618 is the busiest time for me every year. As an in-depth enthusiast of digital products, there is no time in the whole year that is more suitable for weeding than 618. I have been doing my homework since the end of May, constantly watching the evaluations for comparison, keyboard and mouse and so on have been listened to.

Gaming headsets are one of the items that I attach great importance to. After all, the success or failure of many games depends on its listening and positioning. The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset introduced today is the best solution I selected through multiple comparisons, combining functions and cost performance.

As a professional e-sports headset, EPOS H3PRO Hybrid has very rare high-quality sound quality, wide sound range, rich details, and has three-mode + dual-mic split function. If you haven’t chosen your favorite gaming headset yet, take a look at my selection!

Exterior

The outer packaging of the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset is very low-key, and the close-up rendering of the headset occupies most of the front, demonstrating the professional strength of the brand.

Open the package and you can see the family portrait as follows:

1. Headphone*1

2.2.5 to 3.5mm headset adapter cable*1

3.USB-A to Type-C data/charging cable*1

4.2.4G wireless adapter*1

5. Product manual*1

6. Magnetic cover*1

Through the accessories, we can clearly understand that this is a gaming headset that supports multi-mode connection. We will talk about the detailed usage later.

The exquisite appearance of the earphones has completely attracted my attention. I chose Hanyuebai. In addition to revealing a low-key luxury, the white color also makes the earphones look younger and more fashionable.

The part of the earmuffs is oval, and the overall design is made of artificial leather and short fleece material. It is estimated that the artificial leather is easily eroded by sweat and worn out after long-term use. The earmuffs of the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset are only This material is applied on the side, and the suede material is used on the ear part to improve the comfort when wearing, which fits the ear better and has better physical sound insulation effect.

The head beam part will not be too wide, otherwise it will be easy to sweat in summer, and the overall coat is made of breathable fabric, which enhances air permeability very well, and the filling inside can also make the wearing feeling softer.

There is an adjustment range of 10 scales inside the hinge head beam. The metal material is sturdy and durable, and the adjustment of the feel is very step-by-step. Friends with glasses can also adjust the ideal tightness and wear it easily.

The microphone of the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset is detachable. When not in use, the magnetic suction microphone can be removed directly, and the matching magnetic suction cover can be put on to protect the interface.

In terms of control, you can see that there are switch buttons, Bluetooth connection buttons, volume wheels and ANC active noise reduction buttons on both sides of the headset. There is also a Type-C charging hole for charging the earphones. After all, the earphones support Bluetooth and can be used outside after charging.

experience feelings

The earphones are comfortable to wear, and the lightweight design conforms to ergonomics, and you will not feel headaches after wearing them for a long time.

In addition to being easily disassembled, the headset microphone can also be adjusted at multiple angles, and it supports the “lift to mute” function, that is, lifting the microphone boom can immediately mute and stop the broadcast, allowing better control of voice chat. Even if the microphone is removed, calls can still be made through the integrated microphone built into the headset. This is the “dual microphone” split we first mentioned.

There are three connection modes. One is to connect to the PC through a USB cable. You can choose this method if you don’t want to charge at home; the other is to press and hold the Bluetooth button on the headset to realize Bluetooth 5.2 connection. A brand-new gaming experience; finally, it is connected through a 2.4G wireless adapter, whether it is a computer or a game console such as XBOX, PlayStation, etc., it can be plug-and-play and connect in seconds.

It is worth mentioning that when connected via USB, you can use EPOS Gaming Suite software to customize the high, medium and low audio modes of the headset, microphone sidetone, noise reduction function, smart buttons, fingertip volume adjustment, and wireless connection. Delay mode, etc., greatly improve the controllability of the headset.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headset in the 618 shopping cart has a surprise_Sina Public Test See also Sony released the PS5 exclusive streaming mobile phone Project Q and true wireless headset PS earbuds

There is nothing to say about the sound quality. You can turn on the 7.1 panoramic surround sound effect with one touch through the Bluetooth button. It can achieve a sound pickup state that more simulates the real environment, and can easily perceive footsteps, human voices, gunshots, and explosions from different directions in the game, which plays a super auxiliary role in winning the game.

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset also provides players with a more immersive gaming experience through active noise reduction. The physical noise reduction of the earmuffs and the ANC active noise reduction function of the earphones can help you easily isolate external noise and be free from external interference. You can naturally devote yourself wholeheartedly and increase your winning rate.

For entertainment and watching movies, EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is also very suitable. In addition to the super 7.1 panoramic surround sound effect, it also adds the technical algorithm of music and movie sound effects, realizing the multi-purpose effect of one machine. Immersively enjoying blockbuster movies at home is no longer a dream.

Summarize

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is a very professional e-sports headset, no matter the multi-mode connection method or the super compatibility of various game devices, it dispels the concerns of many gamers, and the excellent 7.1 panoramic surround sound and dual drop-in The noise effect provides a great blessing for the game experience. When used independently as a Bluetooth headset, it also has a super battery life of more than 30 hours. If you have not added a suitable gaming headset to your 618 shopping cart, you might as well choose this Yinbo H3PRO Hybrid gaming headset!