Blizzard’s new work “Battle Array 2” has been officially launched on October 5, and this generation is completely free and open, and any player can register an account to play.

However, after this week’s experience, the new game’s reputation is not very good, and even players have encountered a lot of bugs and the stability is very poor.

In this regard, Blizzard also officially issued an apology announcement, saying that it has deeply understood that there are still many major problems in the game itself, affecting the game experience of all players, and expresses its sincere apology.

Official Announcement

Blizzard said that due to the influx of many players in the free mode, some problems have exceeded expectations. It is currently working hard to ensure the overall stability of the game, and is gradually repairing and optimizing many problems encountered by players. It is expected to launch another repair update within this week.

To make up for this blunder, Blizzard plans to launch Double XP events over the next several weekends.

At the same time, all players have not yet prepared compensation rewards, just log in to receive them, including the new legendary skins: The Cursed Captain Death Legendary Skin, Healing Pack Weapon Charms (the above rewards need to be logged into the game from October 26 to the end of the first season) receive).

