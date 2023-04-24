There comes a mega round for the startup for green steel

It is a textbook corporate startup. Only launched in 2020, H2 Green Steel has not only made a name for itself in the steel industry, which is in transition, but is always on the hunt for the really big financing with its approach to future steel production. The start-up, which has the listed Vargas Holding as majority owner, already took out 3.5 billion euros in loans from the major European banks BNP Paribas, ING, UniCredit, Societe Generale and KfW IPEX-Bank last year. Now the equity round should bring another billion sum.

This is what the Financial Times is currently reporting. The Swedish steel mill startup would currently be working on a funding round of a whopping 1.5 billion euros – which would be one of the largest funding rounds of the year, if not in recent years. Other Swedish tech companies such as Northvolt (car batteries) and Klarna (BNPL) have already shown that it is possible to raise billions from Sweden. So H2 Green Steel will prove in the next few weeks whether this massive Series C can also come about.

H2 Green Steel: 3.5 billion euros for the green Swedish steel factory startup

In October 2022, the company around CEO Henrik Henriksson has already collected 260 million euros in Series B from Hitachi Energy, Kobe Steel, Kinnevik, AMF, GIC, Schaeffler, Just Climate and existing investor Altor. Before that, there was already a Series A equity round of 86 million euros in May 2021. In total, if you take debt and equity together, almost 3.9 billion euros have already flowed into the mega-project. Now another 1.5 billion euros could follow.

H2 Green Steel’s plan also requires an enormous amount of money. The major goal is to decarbonize the steel industry using green hydrogen. The first of these green steel factories is currently under construction in Boden, in northern Sweden. With Vargas Holding, H2 Green Steel has a majority owner on board that has become highly active in combating the climate crisis in recent years. Vargas is also one of the larger shareholders in Swedish battery maker Northvolt.