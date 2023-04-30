there is a butterfly called “Smaug’s eye”

A new species of butterfly has been discovered in New Zealand and it has such a peculiar appearance that it hardly goes unnoticed! In fact, the name already says it all. It tells you nothing”Smaug’s eye”? The lovers of Tolkien and his fantasy universe they will surely be captivated by this revelation.

The University of Auckland has engaged a team of researchers in the forests of New Zealand to identify butterfly species present in that ecosystem. Butterfly “Smaug’s eye” was found in an area of ​​the rainforest on the west coast of the South Island. Under study, it has a wingspan of about 5 centimeters, with dark brown wings and a white stripe on the underside. But what associates it with the legendary dragon it is the huge ocellus, similar to an eye, present on the upper wings. The ocellus, surrounded by a light blue circle, makes the aspect of the moth in question almost hypnotic.

Yet according to many researchers, this feature could be a defense mechanism used for confuse predators and make him believe that the butterfly is a much bigger and more dangerous animal. However, to fans of “The Lord of the Rings” likes to identify in the ocellus the image of Smaug, who has a similar eye in the famous saga. The idea was accepted with great enthusiasm from the scientific community and consequently has attracted worldwide media attention. The “Smaug’s eye” is just the latest in a long line of extraordinary discoveries related to the fauna of New Zealand, a country renowned for its unique and interesting species.

Therefore, the new find is another important piece to add to the knowledge of New Zealand’s biodiversity, and demonstrates once again how important it is to protect and preserve our planet. Who knows, maybe one day we could be the ones to identify a brand new animal or plant species… provided that we are already committed to take care of nature!