German game YouTuber Digital Dreams uploaded a video of playing “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” with an emulator in 8K quality and ray tracing, and many players were amazed by it.

In order to run The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 8K with ray tracing on the emulator, Digital Dreams used the current highest-performance RTX 4090 graphics card, while the CPU chose AMD’s highest model Ryzen 9 7950X .

The YouTuber already uploaded an 8K gameplay clip of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in August 2021. At the time, it caused a lot of discussion among players, and now it has further added ray tracing effects, which is amazing.

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2017. The resolution at the time was only 720p. The 8K screen played by the simulator used this time is 6 times more detailed than the original.

Source: Digital Dreams

