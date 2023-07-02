there is a limit of tweets that can be read

Following the story of the impossibility of seeing tweets without a login on Twitter, the social network of chirps is now seeing the introduction of another even more stringent limitation. Elon Musk has in fact decided that users will be able to read only a certain number of tweets per day.

More precisely, as announced on 1 July 2023 via a tweet di Muskverified profiles on the platform can now view up to 6,000 tweets per day, while ordinary unverified profiles can see up to 600 posts per day. Do you have a “new unverified account”? The maximum number of posts you will be able to see is 300.

The news clearly went around the world, quickly reaching the pages of the Washington Post and New York Times. But what reasons did Musk provide for announcing such an impactful change? The entrepreneur explained that all this was thought “to address extreme levels of data scraping and manipulation of the system“.

In a subsequent tweet, the entrepreneur also wanted to point out how much his ad generated a record number of views in just a few hours. The aforementioned tweet was in fact read over 370 million times at the time of writing.

It should also be mentioned that Musk later said he wanted to increase the number of tweets that users can see to 10,000 (verified accounts), 1,000 (unverified profiles) and 500 (new unverified accounts)but clearly the basic question does not change and there do not seem to be a few who have not taken the novelty well.

Meanwhile, as also reported by The Verge, the “alternative to Twitter” social network Bluesky had to put new recordings on hold. In fact, there were performance-side problems due, according to sources, to the high number of users who are switching to the new social network starting with Twitter (yes, this despite the fact that an invitation is still required to access Bluesky).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

