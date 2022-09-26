September is a delicate month for Amazon: more or less across Europe, the annual price of his Prime subscription has increased, and also noticeably. It also happened in Italy: from day 15, the subscription costs € 49.90 a year, an increase of 39% compared to before.

The company knows this, and perhaps also for this reason has thought of an initiative that can incentivize old Prime customers to stay and new ones not to be frightened by the price increases: it’s called Prime Exclusive Offerstakes place on 11 and 12 October next and (as the name implies) is reserved only for paying subscribers.

Amazon Prime with student discount

The event, a novelty that is added to the already known Black Friday and Prime Day, starts at midnight and one minute on 11 October and goes on until 12 October in 15 countries around the world: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Great Britain and the United States. For 48 hours, Prime customers will have early access to “hundreds of thousands of offers” from brands such as Samsung, Miele, Oral-B, iRobot, GHD and others in categories such as electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets and toys.

By announcing the initiative, and obviously addressing the undecided, Amazon recalled that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime and benefit from a free use period of 30 days, having the ability to access Prime exclusive offers, later evaluating whether to keep the subscription active. Which, it must be said, has become much richer than when it cost 9.99 euros: In addition to fast shipping at no additional cost, it also includes streaming of series and movies on Prime Video, watching live sporting events such as the Champions League, Amazon Music and Photos and Prime Gaming and Reading.

For university students there is an added advantage: the possibility of subscribing to Prime at a discounted price: Prime Student costs € 2.49 per month (or 24.95 per year), but it has all the features of the main version. And also a longer free trial period: 90 days instead of 30.