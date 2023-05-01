There is a place where you can eat underwater and it is spectacular!

Have you ever visited a seafood restaurant? No, not where dishes based on fish and marine molluscs are served exclusively, but one of those found under water! In Norway, in 2019, the first underwater restaurant in the world.

It’s called “Under” (Norwegian means “under”) and is located in Lindesnes, or on the southwest coast of Norway. The structure was designed for look like a big rock and is capable of accommodating up to 40 guests. The underwater dining room is the real attraction of the restaurant, located five meters below sea level.

But why was such a place built? Well, the real question is “why not?”: water has a calming effect on people, and in addition, the view of the sea has been proven has beneficial effects on mental health. While they taste delicious fresh fish dishes, diners can enjoy an unparalleled marine spectacle.

We know that while you are reading this article, only one question echoes in your head: “but is it safe?”. The building was specially designed for resist the violent shocks of the waves and strong sea currents. Furthermore, the restaurant is entirely made up of materials resistant to corrosion and water pressure, also making use of a heat pump heating system.