Is called Ottobot 2.0 and he is a bit of a land steward: he is able to move in complete autonomy in crowded and labyrinthine environments, such as a stopover of important dimensions such as that of Roma Fiumicino, and on the other hand has already shown its skills in that of Cincinnatiin the United States.

Not only that: it is also able to deliver food purchased by passengers directly to the gate where they are waiting for boarding and nothing prevents this robot, developed by the startup Ottonomy.IOcan also provide assistance on flight delays or other types of needs that affect millions of passengers every day (11.6 million people a year pass through the Da Vinci alone).

These are innovations that are usually seen abroad and instead last week the group announced the first global step right in the main Roman airport. Ottobot 2.0 helps out in the brand new Pier A of Terminal 1, inaugurated last May, and it is certainly not an isolated project by Aeroporti di Roma: it is one of the many pieces of a long-term strategy to increase and enhance the experience of those who experience the airport every day with technology. Obviously, the passengers, but also the crews, the employees of the airports and shops, the security officers and so on. A strategy that is also embodied in the ADR Innovation Hubthe first industrial incubator inside an airport, which will be inaugurated on 17 October.

Ottobot 2.0: first step of a long journey

“We chose automation as one of our topics for our first call for ideas because we truly aim to improve the passenger experience with a continuous empowerment approach, which on the other hand has guided Fiumicino in its path of qualitative excellence and innovation since 2016 ”, explained Emanuele Calà, vice president for innovation and quality at ADR. In particular, within the ADR Innovation Hub a specific project will come to life in the coming months, called Runway to the Future, in collaboration with Plug & Play Tech Center, LVenture Group and PWC. Ottonomy is precisely one of the 10 startups selected from the hub for this inaugural route: on the robot, passengers can scan a QR Code to purchase food and drinks and have them delivered to the gate. With future developments and updates, nothing prevents you from moving from delivery to information, assistance and any other kind of airport service. On the other hand, the new generation of devices is highly customizable: the architecture is modular, that is to say adaptable to different uses beyond food deliveryand the company’s software are able to coordinate, as if they were orchestral in an ensemble, several robots operating in the same places, such as a large airport, a shopping center or a hospital.

“We are actively working with many global organizations to develop our autonomous robots,” he said Ritukar Vijat, CEO di Ottonomy.IO – The interest in our technology is high in various sectors, from travel to commerce to hospitality. The debut of Ottobot 2.0 for ADR’s acceleration program is another milestone in the adoption of autonomous robots and the way they fit into our daily life ”.

How ADR Innovation Hub works

Returning to the Innovation Hub, at the top of the so-called Innovation Cabin Crew there are Calà and Giulio Ranucci, innovation and digital managertogether with 29 professionals, representing the various business units of Aeroporti di Roma, able to lead the startups selected by 5 challenges always open (which focus on sustainability, quality, airport efficiency, digitalization of business and retail processes) towards the development of their own solutions.

The challenges proposed by ADR Spa are aimed at all national or international innovative startups or SMEs: the program is organized as a POC Factory, i.e. with the aim of support startups in the development of a prototype based on the selected proposal. It lasts 5 months and is structured in two main phases: a one-month start-up and a functional development phase for the development of the PCO (4 months). All this in the first Italian Corporate Vertical Incubator in the airport sector, which is located in Terminal 1 of Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport. There are on the plate € 390,000 in loans: the agreement proposed by ADR to each of the selected startups is equivalent to a total amount of 65 thousand euros, of which 35 thousand for the development of a prototype in 5 months and 30 thousand of investment convertible into shares of the startup’s capital.