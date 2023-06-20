There is a strange correlation between earthquakes and cosmic radiation

Scientists have discovered the existence of a statistical correlation between global seismic activity and the intensity of cosmic radiation detected on the planet’s surface. Incredibly, we could use it for predict earthquakes.

As we know, a powerful earthquake can cause enormous damage, as well as the loss of human lives; being able to predict earthquakes would be of great help in the significantly reduce the scale of these cataclysms.

The ‘CREDO’ project, initiated by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in 2016, investigated this issue. After collecting numerous data on theinfluence of cosmic radiation reaching the planetthey managed to find an unexpected connection.

According to the researchers, the hypothesis stems from the idea that the earth’s magnetic field is generated by swirling currents in the liquid core of the planet; it is precisely to the magnetic field that the deflection of charged particles of cosmic radiation is due. This means that if i earthquakes are associated with the movement of matter in the nucleusthey can affect the magnetic field – altering the flow of particles.

In turn, this would lead to differences in the number of charged particles detected.

The physicists of the CREDO project, analyzing cosmic rays through two different observatories, actually noticed gods changes in intensity. The research was then supported by data on solar activity and terrestrial seismic activity. According to the results, the obvious correlation could allow earthquakes to be predicted with at least 15 days in advance.

However, the analyzes are not yet able to precisely identify the places of potential cataclysms. Indeed, there may be some unknown causes that explain the correlation between the two phenomena (possibly external), and which affect the entire planet.

The researchers are now intent on continuing the work, stating: “if there’s one thing we’re sure of, it’s that our observations point towards exciting entirely new research opportunities.“