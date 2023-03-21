Recently, FOSSIBOT officially launched the F101 mobile phone. This is a new rugged mobile phone. Its storage version can only choose 4GB+64GB at present, and the price is US$89.99 (about HK$710/NT$2760). The protection level of F101 mobile phone is IP68 / IP69K, which complies with MIL-STD-810H standard.

The F101 phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, with a 5.45-inch screen, 18W fast charge + 10600mAh large battery. Not only that, the official claims that this phone not only has the maximum screen brightness and the highest volume when navigating outdoors, but also can work continuously for up to 15 hours.

In terms of imaging, the new phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel lens on the front, and the rear adopts a three-mirror module design, which is a 24-megapixel primary mirror, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 0.3-megapixel auxiliary lens, allowing the Users take clearer, better-looking photos.