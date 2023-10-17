There is new hope to read the Herculaneum papyri charred in 79 AD

In 79 AD the violent eruption of Vesuvius destroyed it Pompeii and Herculaneum he also buried a huge Roman villa thought to have been owned by his father-in-law Julius Caesar. Inside this building, in what was meant to be Philodemus’ personal libraryan Epicurean philosopher, more than a thousand papyri were kept.

Many of these scrolls – around 800 – were found by archaeologists in 1752. Twenty meters of pumice and ash had preserved the papyri for almost 2000 years. But there was a problem: no one could consult them.

The scholars who have tried to open those scrolls over the last 250 years have promptly shattered them. They were too fragile. Since the 1980s, no one has touched them. But this does not mean that the idea of ​​reading them has been abandoned.

Advances in technology, in particular those of computed tomography which is very widespread in the medical field to create detailed and three-dimensional images – combining a series of X-rays – of the human body, have pushed scholars to think about an idea that in the past would have seemed crazy: reading the words contained in the papyri without having to open them.

The scholar who came closest to this undertaking in the last 20 years was Brent Sealesa computer scientist at the University of Kentucky who paired it with computed tomography the use of artificial intelligence.

It was precisely the work of a team led by Brent Seals that allowed some scientists, in 2015, to read a piece of parchment burned 1500 years ago and found in 1970 in the Ein Gedi synagogue, Israel. This extraordinary result demonstrated, at the time, that the “virtual unrolling” of a charred artefact is possible.

Towards ITW23 And artificial intelligence wrote Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony by Bruno Ruffilli 17 September 2023

In the specific case of the papyri found in Herculaneum, the use of AI proved to be particularly effective in distinguishing the ink used – obtained from the union of carbon and water – from the roll on which it was imprinted, which was also carbonised. The imperceptible changes made by the ink imprinted on the papyrus were intercepted by a new technique, developed in 2019 by Sealswhich involves the use of a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that produces very powerful light, similar to X-rays, used to look closely at tiny objects such as cells, materials or molecules.

Thanks to the intuition of Brent Seals, and a challenge called the Vesuvius Challenge sponsored by several investors, a 21-year-old computer science student called Luke Farritor has deciphered for the first time a word contained in an unopened Herculaneum scroll. The word in question is “purple” in ancient Greek.

Farritor was thus awarded 40 thousand dollars, or the cash prize promised by the Vesuvio Challenge to anyone who is able to find – using the X-ray scans provided by Seals and the suitable artificial intelligence program – at least ten letters in a surface area of ​​4 square centimetres inside the unrolled papyri.

The total prize money of the Vesuvius Challenge, a challenge launched last March to accelerate the reading of the Herculaneum papyri, is a million dollars. The largest slice – 700 thousand dollars – will go to those who by December 31, 2023 will be able to decipher four sentences inside two charred and unopened scrolls belonging to theInstitut de France in Paris.

The library discovered in the mid-eighteenth century in what is now called the Villa of the Papyri, in Herculaneum, is the only intact – albeit charred – one of the ancient world. Most of the scrolls analyzed so far are written in Ancient Greek, but some may contain Latin texts.

“There is a suspicion that there is a part of the library, yet to be discovered, which does not contain philosophical works – said Robert Flower, professor of Greek at the University of Bristol interviewed by the Guardian -. And here the imagination runs fast: there could be new plays by Sophocles, poems by Sappho, the Annales of Ennius, lost books by Livy and so on”.

Share this: Facebook

X

