There is not only generative AI, the economy of the quantum computer does not stop growing

Listen to the audio version of the article

From new self-driving systems to medical treatments built to map the human genome to forecasting models of extreme climatic events: here are the applications of high-capacity computing, a business worth 100 billion in 2040. Generative artificial intelligence, of course. But not only. An important place in the chessboard of innovation processes that will mark the course of the decade is also claimed by quantum technologies. And the reason is easily explained: the potential turnover of this sector should reach 106 billion dollars in 2040, compared to about ten consolidated at the end of 2022, while the economic value that quantum computing could generate (in the four most sensitive to reap the benefits, i.e. automotive, chemical, financial services and life sciences) is calculated, in its best projection, at 1,270 billion dollars by 2035. This is stated by a recent study by McKinsey which explored the future of this market by mainly observing two dimensions: investments in start-ups (350 innovative realities that populate this ecosystem) and the issue of talents. If we look at the first, the year-on-year growth in funding raised by new quantum companies stopped at 1% in 2022 but reached $2.35 billion, the highest amount ever raised to date. In the ranking of public investments, however, McKinsey data speak for themselves: China surpasses other countries with over 15 billion dollars spent on the development of quantum technologies while Europe and the United States follow with 8.4 and 3.7 billion respectively (However, the US has announced investments in 2022 for 1.8 billion against the 1.2 billion of the EU).

The experts of the American company have considered three different components and the most relevant (90% of the expected turnover in 2040 will derive from this segment) is quantum computing, and therefore systems that exploit the laws of quantum mechanics to provide a exponentially improve the performance of data analytics applications and to potentially enable entirely new computational contexts. No less important, even if less impacting on an economic level, are the other two “souls” of the phenomenon mapped by McKinsey: the quantum communications solutions that guarantee the encrypted transfer of information and the so-called quantum sensing, the new generation of sensors that will to detect and measure variables of different nature with a higher sensitivity than that available today.

It is therefore easy to understand why the data processing capabilities of these technologies, even more so with the announced boom of artificial intelligence also in the corporate sphere, are seen as an effective tool for revolutionizing entire industries, from medicine to finance via telecommunications. The appeal of quantum start-ups (especially those engaged in the development of hardware, photonic networks and circuits for supercomputing) in the eyes of investors is therefore on the rise and it is no coincidence that four of the most important deals concluded since 2001 are were finalized last year, reaching the maximum point with the 500 million dollar round perfected by the American SoundboxAQ. On the other hand, there is also a reverse side of the coin: in 2022 only 19 new companies specialized in quantum technology were born compared to 41 in the previous year and the figure suggests that the attention of venture capital and the corporate world is currently destined more to more consolidated and mature realities than to early stage initiatives not yet ready to scale.

According to analysts, a possible alarm signal about the continuity of evolution of research on quantum technology comes from the number of patents issued in 2022, 1,589, down by 61% compared to the end of 2021. It also decreased by 5%, between 2021 and 2022, also the number of scientific articles published on the subject (Italy in any case asserts itself and is placed on the European podium), testifying to the fact that there is still a long way to go and that the challenge of building quantum computers with a sufficient number of “qubits” (quantum bits) and a level of reliability such as to guarantee very high computing capacities not affected by errors (the “loss” of photons) or malfunctions, it is far from won.

The role that talents can play, in this sense, is strategic. The study confirms how figures with expertise in quantum matters can lead the sector towards new frontiers of technology application and how, although the overall number of ready-to-employ talents is still limited, the gap between supply and demand has narrowed over the last year thanks to the commitment of many universities to create dedicated degree courses (the number of universities offering masters in quantum technologies has almost doubled, going from 29 in 2021 to 50 in 2022). In short, there is a skill gap problem to be filled, but the prospects appear to be good by virtue of the substantial increase in quantum technology graduates (+55% last year) and the contribution offered by those (and we are talking about 350,000 subjects in the world) is tackling the academic study path in disciplines related to quantum technologies (biochemistry, chemistry, electronics, mathematics, statistics and physics). In this regard, one fact should be underlined: the EU hosts the highest number of talents specialized in a field relevant to quantum technology.