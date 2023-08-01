There is not only Google and Microsoft, discovering Aria, the browser equipped with artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new frontier of browsers equipped with generative artificial intelligence? Perhaps the most correct definition could be “evolving”. Certainly it is not only the one developed by Microsoft with Bing and the integrated features of ChatGpt or the one Google is thinking about for future versions of Chrome.

There are also plenty of alternatives. Like Opera One, the new release of the freeware and cross-platform browser with integrated AI from the Norwegian software house. A “special” version, some have called it, perhaps recalling the other “builds” taken out of the cylinder in past years, such as Opera GX, the variant dedicated to gamers, or the one written specifically for ChromeOS and ChromeBook. It is certainly a product completely dedicated to those who want to exploit the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Once the tests have been completed, Opera One is ready for free download for Windows, macOS and Linux and marks the beginning of a new course for the company, which finds its foundations in a browser redesigned from scratch with a modular design to immediately bring the inside the functionality of Aria, Opera’s artificial intelligence based on Gpt technology.

In the new creature there is therefore the hand of OpenAI and the promise is to offer significantly expanded capabilities compared to previous editions, making use of additional features such as the addition of live results fished from the Web and the new way of managing and organizing the cards related through the so-called “Tab Islands”, which make the transition from one activity to another more intuitive and flexible.

Anything can be asked of the “embedded” intelligence through a common text chat and the machine learning algorithms will take care of elaborating the most appropriate answer; you can interact with Aria whenever you want (through a new command line and in the browser sidebar) to search for online information, generate text or code or to get complete technical assistance on the navigation software. What will happen to the standard version of Opera is not yet clear, but it is plausible that the “One” project could have applications and repercussions on future developments. The feeling is that the artificial intelligence experience that Opera offers is more user-friendly, who are left with full power to use generative technology (for which you need to register with an account) or to do without it. And perhaps this is the new frontier: a browser that dynamically adapts to the needs of Internet users based on the context and focusing only on key functions, in the name of greater fluidity and ease of use

