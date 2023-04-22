Home » There is so much money from the state now
Technology

There is so much money from the state now

by admin
There is so much money from the state now

There will be new subsidies for switching to climate-neutral heating systems. In general, 30 percent of the costs are reimbursed, but some citizens can look forward to an even higher subsidy. Up to 50 percent funding is possible.

Heating exchange: Up to 50 percent subsidy

The federal government wants that Promote the replacement of oil and gas heating systems, so that buildings are increasingly equipped with climate-friendly heating systems. Now details of the funding have become known. Citizens should be supported as specifically and with as little bureaucracy as possible in order to initiate the departure from fossil fuels for heating. Among other things, a climate bonus is planned.

According to the plans that have just been decided, citizens can look forward to a Basic subsidy of 30 percent of the exchange price of an old fossil heating system for a new, climate-friendly heating system. Promotional loans with repayment grants are also planned in order to spread the financial burden over time.

In addition to the basic funding is a “Climate Bonus I” of 20 additional percent intended for recipients of income-related social benefits. Anyone who receives citizenship benefit (Hartz IV), housing benefit or child allowance can look forward to a subsidy of 50 percent. The climate bonus should also be granted if citizens are not obliged to switch to climate-neutral heating systems.

Save heating costs with our tips:

Heating exchange: Further climate bonus in prospect

The federal government may also want one “Climate bonus II” of a further 10 percent grant on the basic subsidy. The climate bonus can be claimed if, for example, inefficient oil or gas-fired systems are replaced five years before the date of the statutory replacement obligation.

See also  Why using the same password is dangerous and 5 password managers to solve the problem

In the case of irreparably defective heating systems that are less than 30 years old, the “Climate bonus III” also 10 percent in addition to basic support. The climate bonus payments cannot be combined with one another (source: Tagesschau).

GIGA recommends

Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

[Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700...

💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player...

Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

“Minecraft: Legends” officially released worldwide, Xbox Elite wireless...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

LLaVA: Multimodal open AI model based on LLaMA...

Rumor has it that iPhone 15 Pro Max...

presale on Amazon started…

Beyond Blue and Never Alone Get Free Never...

Productivity grows thanks to augmented reality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy