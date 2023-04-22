There is so much money from the state now

There will be new subsidies for switching to climate-neutral heating systems. In general, 30 percent of the costs are reimbursed, but some citizens can look forward to an even higher subsidy. Up to 50 percent funding is possible.

Heating exchange: Up to 50 percent subsidy

The federal government wants that Promote the replacement of oil and gas heating systems, so that buildings are increasingly equipped with climate-friendly heating systems. Now details of the funding have become known. Citizens should be supported as specifically and with as little bureaucracy as possible in order to initiate the departure from fossil fuels for heating. Among other things, a climate bonus is planned.

According to the plans that have just been decided, citizens can look forward to a Basic subsidy of 30 percent of the exchange price of an old fossil heating system for a new, climate-friendly heating system. Promotional loans with repayment grants are also planned in order to spread the financial burden over time.

In addition to the basic funding is a “Climate Bonus I” of 20 additional percent intended for recipients of income-related social benefits. Anyone who receives citizenship benefit (Hartz IV), housing benefit or child allowance can look forward to a subsidy of 50 percent. The climate bonus should also be granted if citizens are not obliged to switch to climate-neutral heating systems.

Heating exchange: Further climate bonus in prospect

The federal government may also want one “Climate bonus II” of a further 10 percent grant on the basic subsidy. The climate bonus can be claimed if, for example, inefficient oil or gas-fired systems are replaced five years before the date of the statutory replacement obligation.

In the case of irreparably defective heating systems that are less than 30 years old, the “Climate bonus III” also 10 percent in addition to basic support. The climate bonus payments cannot be combined with one another (source: Tagesschau).

