There is still a future – the Republic

Talking about the future, as we try to do here every day, about our future, about how we will be and how we try so hard, stubbornly to be happy, we can’t help but talk about the film There’s still tomorrow. And not only because it has this beautiful title, which speaks to us about the future and hope, and which reminds us that even if today didn’t happen, there is still tomorrowwe can still do it, we must not give up, because in life it is not over until it is over.

If we talk about it today, about this movie that everyone is talking aboutwhich people recommend in bars (“Haven’t you seen Cortellesi’s film yet? You have to go there immediately”), of this film which recreated the queues in front of those places that seem to belong to another era that we call cinema, of This such a poetic and powerful film that the last time something like this was done in Italy it won the Oscar (we’re talking about Life is Beautiful26 years ago), if we talk about it it’s not because of the title, no.

We do it because that film is a compass, helps us understand who we are and find our lost route again. That it’s a film about women, you all know it; about the courage, patience and dedication of women. And about a horrendous and banal machismo that still resists in certain conversations, in certain attitudes: like rust, you think you’ve gotten rid of it and it’s always there. I won’t say anything about the plot, but I would like to tell you two things that the compass needle pointed out to me: the first is that school, knowledge and studying are the most important tool for social emancipation. It all comes from there: this is why in certain countries they prohibit women from studying, this is why the right to study must be defended and the duty of studying must become a pleasure. The second is that good people, honest people, generous and courageous people exist. They don’t make the news, you certainly can’t find their stories in newspapers or on TV, but they exist. They keep the world going. And when you least expect it, they make history.