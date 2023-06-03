There may be hope for Star Wars: KOTOR Remake – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Last year it was reported that development on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake had moved to another studio, something we didn’t expect to happen anytime soon. Recently, however, industry insider Jeff Grubb said he wouldn’t be surprised if we never saw the game.

However, thanks to a recent report from the Embracer Group, we do have a little hope that the game can still be in development. The item is now listed under “PC/Console releases announced as of May 24, 2023″Under “Active Development” in the subheading.

The details are so lighthearted that we don’t even know which studio is working on the KOTOR remake, but as we learned last year, it’s likely to have made its way to Saber Interactive. 2025 is the earliest we can get the game, so don’t expect to hear too much about it anytime soon.

Thanks, PC gamers.