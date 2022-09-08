During the company’s 2022 semi-annual earnings call, CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński also took a moment to break out about his most famous saga, The Witcher. In particular, he confirmed the studio’s commitment to release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as planned later this year, and hinted at what the future of our adventures in the Witcher universe could be like. what to expect.

Specifically, his intention is that there will be “more than one game” about the Witcher in this new chapter of the saga.

“We had more than one in mind. The first saga was three games, so now we’re thinking about more than one, but we’re pre-producing the first game of the second Witcher saga.

A future The Witcher 4 (title to be decided, of course) will be developed with Unreal Engine 5, so the RED engine the studio created and used for the third installment will be abandoned. There’s still a long way to go before we have more wizarding adventures, but the future looks promising.