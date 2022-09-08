Home Technology There will be ‘more than one game’ in the new Witcher saga – The Witcher 4
Technology

There will be ‘more than one game’ in the new Witcher saga – The Witcher 4

by admin
There will be ‘more than one game’ in the new Witcher saga – The Witcher 4

During the company’s 2022 semi-annual earnings call, CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński also took a moment to break out about his most famous saga, The Witcher. In particular, he confirmed the studio’s commitment to release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as planned later this year, and hinted at what the future of our adventures in the Witcher universe could be like. what to expect.

Specifically, his intention is that there will be “more than one game” about the Witcher in this new chapter of the saga.

“We had more than one in mind. The first saga was three games, so now we’re thinking about more than one, but we’re pre-producing the first game of the second Witcher saga.

A future The Witcher 4 (title to be decided, of course) will be developed with Unreal Engine 5, so the RED engine the studio created and used for the third installment will be abandoned. There’s still a long way to go before we have more wizarding adventures, but the future looks promising.

See also  CMHK Duck Talk Good Year Card Data Usage Change from 120GB to 240GB Large Usage-ePrice.HK

You may also like

iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the...

Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077...

The universe on display in Como

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Trailer

Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not “break all...

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Editions...

Demuth: “I created Bitpanda so that everyone can...

The Spirit and the Mouse little mouse adventure...

The optical fiber does not feel the crisis...

13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processor specs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy