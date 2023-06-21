There will be no Xbox VR headset

Microsoft is bucking the trend – the market is not big enough

The competitor Sony has been offering its own VR headset Playstation VR since 2016 and released the first successor this year. With the Quest 3, Meta is even launching the third generation of its VR glasses, and Apple recently announced that it would also be releasing its own mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, next year. And what about Microsoft and its Xbox console?

Mark Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, gave a clear rejection of an early announcement in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. According to him, the market is simply not big enough. If it were up to his Microsoft, you should be able to reach the same number of people with VR games as with conventional games – he names 10 million players as the goal. As he rightly points out, we are still a long way from that point. In the same breath, Booty also called cloud gaming a “very, very small market”.

So it seems as if Microsoft is waiting for the competition to heat up the market enough before entering the race itself at the earliest. Until then, the plan is to continue to focus on normal gaming business and the game pass, which Microsoft has been pushing a lot in recent months. We’re excited to see if we’ll ever be able to save the universe with the Master Chief in VR or if we’ll be able to do our virtual laps on immersive courses in Forza VR.

