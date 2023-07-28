there’s a new king of laptop gaming too

Following the signature launch of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, AMD ushered in a new era of mobile gaming by announcing its most powerful gaming laptop processor, bringing the 3D V-Cache technology also in this segment.

So let’s welcome the new Ryzen 9 7945HX3Dwhich is a candidate to be the reference platform for those who aim for gaming without compromise.

Based on Zen4 architecture, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D offers 16 Cores and 32 Threads, with frequencies that can be pushed up to 5.4 GHz and a 144MB monster cache thanks to 3D stacking.

Compared to the 7945HX we are slightly lower in terms of frequencies, but a significant advantage in the game is expected precisely by virtue of the exclusive technology with which it is equipped, which should guarantee the 7945HX3D a 15% cue under normal conditions and up to 23% if limited to 40W.

The TDP is 55+W, with a range up to 75W.

Apparently, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D will be offered exclusively with the gaming system Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17X3Dwhich will go on sale from August 22, 2023. There are no further details on any other laptops equipped with this particular processor, nor of other CPUs in the range with 3D V-Cache.

In the meantime, we recall that AMD has also recently announced the Ryzen 5 7500F, an “economical” processor that offers the performance of the 7600 at a reduced price, without integrated graphics.

