You have just connected to Overwatch 2 and are trying to climb ranks with your friend. Everything runs smoothly: finally, after a series of defeats in which you blamed the healer on duty (absolutely not to try to make your stats go unnoticed), on the other side there is a team of noobs. Ring the bell.

Pretend you didn’t hear anything because of who knows what powerful noise reduction headphones, but it’s your mother who sets you straight: it’s time to go say hello to relatives. A murmur is heard on the other side of the Discord and cute messages start appearing in the Overwatch 2 chat. All cordially support you in your decision to temporarily abandon the mission.

You are so enthusiastic that, as soon as you arrive with relatives, you decide to greet them warmly and respond quickly to statements such as “but still with video games at your age?“, deciding in that very moment to change his life. So come back to the Discord team for a moment and let everyone know your choice. The team agrees and understands your decision: the argument of the “video games are for kids“it’s too good, the relative is right.

Once you go back to the life lesson of the latter and after having communicated the choice, you finally hear that “today’s young people don’t want to do anything“, as well as that “the Commodore was a real PC” is that “the Dreamcast was a real console“. Suddenly, on the advice of the relative, the turning point arrives in your mind, the entrepreneurial idea: working together with the team that plays with you on Discord to give life to the vision of whoever is advising you, launching a convenient daily paper magazine about the 90s. In case it goes wrong, an alternative is to enter the forestry or otherwise have some kind of competition, which apparently is “a guaranteed job“.

Surely a scenario like this has happened to you too and you already miss that discussion, right? Don’t worry: all this preamble is to announce Boomer, the advice-giving AI, trained exclusively through dialogues with people with a little more years on their shoulders. In the evening, a convenient notification will remind you of “cover up because it’s cold“, while on the weekend that “but the girlfriend?” will arrive on time to remind you of the nice timer hanging over your head. In short, what ChatGPT, this is an AI useful to the new generations.

However, it is worth noting the disclaimer that appears before each conversation with the chatbot, indicating that the answers they may be having “hallucinations”, strictly from the 1990s or further back. For all the details of the case, it is highly recommended to consult the official Boomer portal, so as to better understand the project.