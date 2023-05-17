There’s no time to waste now

If you like action cinema, you couldn’t avoid this film series by director Michael Bay in recent years. All five parts are currently still available on Netflix, but not for much longer.

Hand on heart, the Transformers films were certainly never intellectually demanding and yet they conquered a loyal fan base. Who doesn’t know the legendary animated series of the same name from the 1980s. But in the real film, all this looks a bit more impressive.

Netflix mucks out: All 5 Transformers films are only available until the end of May

Five original pieces by Michael Bay already exist. They were created between 2007 and 2017. Five years ago, a so-called prequel came to the cinemas with “Bumblebee”. This year there will be another prequel with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – theatrical release in Germany on June 8, 2023.

If you would like to see the “old” film series again or would like to venture into the world of “Autobots”, Netflix still has the opportunity to do so. However, you are running out of time because the films are only available until May 31st. After that, she needs to remove Netflix from the program.

Trailer for the fifth and so far last part of the classic series (without prequels):

Transformers 5: The Last Knight – Trailer Deutsch

Overview of all parts

Those who hurry can still make all five films in time and can thus prepare themselves well for a possible visit to the cinema. The overview, IMDb rating included:

As you can see from the rather average ratings, the Transformers series is not necessarily a must for movie buffs. who dem Popcorn theater with lots of “property damage” but can gain something, he feels he is in good hands here.

