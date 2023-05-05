Theresa Imre takes the plunge into offline retail

Theresa Imre is an exceptional Austrian entrepreneur who has tirelessly run the online farmer’s market in recent years ⁠markta.at⁠ built up. With the platform, users can order groceries directly from the producers. Now markta.at is going offline. We’re talking about that today with Theresa Imre, founder of the digital farmer’s market. Other topics:

The most popular products on markta.at

How Theresa Imre keeps up with retailers like Lidl, Hofer and Co

The new physical shop that is scheduled to open in Vienna in a few weeks

The focus on impact and fairness from markta.at

How the big retailers feel about the online farmer’s market

The effects of inflation on the food market and on markta.at

