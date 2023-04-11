High-efficiency conduction good partner, the heat dissipation effect is further upgraded

In addition to an excellent water cooling or air cooling for processor cooling, thermal paste is also a very important role. Only good thermal paste can quickly conduct heat to the radiator, so that waste heat can be effectively discharged. This time I will introduce “TF9” thermal paste launched by Le Thermalright, TF9 has two kinds of packaging, 1.5g and 2.9g, the thermal conductivity is 14W/mk, the working temperature range is -220℃~380℃, it is non-conductive, and the color is gray. This test will match 360mm water cooling radiator and Intel Core i9-13900K processor, let’s see the performance brought by Thermalright TF9 thermal paste.

Package and body of Thermalright TF9 thermal paste

▼The brand, product model and capacity are marked on the outer packaging. There are two types of packaging with a capacity of 1.5g and 2.9g, and there are also anti-counterfeiting labels



▼The basic specifications and application methods are marked on the back



▼Thermal paste body and plastic scraper



▼There are two packages of 1.5g and 2.9g for users to choose, and the general user can choose 1.5g



▼The 2.9g syringe has the ThermalRight Logo on it



Heat dissipation test with 360mm radiator and Intel Core i9 -13900K

testing platform

CPU:Intel Core i9-13900K

Cooler: 360mm water cooling

MB: NZXT N7 Z790

RAM: G.SKILL TRIDENT Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 32GB kit

Storage: WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

PSU: XFX XTR 750W

OS: Windows 11 Professional 64 Bit

▼The test equipment is verified to be upright, and the test environment temperature is 23 degrees



▼The heat dissipation paste is tested with TF8 first as a control group, and the average temperature is between 29.5 and 32 degrees after five minutes of standby



▼After 20 minutes of burn-in, the average temperature is about 94.4~103.8 degrees, the highest temperature is 112 degrees, and the average CPU power is 299.15W



▼The cooling paste was replaced with TF9 to test, the average temperature of the standby for five minutes is about 29.7~32 degrees, there is not much difference between the standby state and TF8



▼After 20 minutes of burn-in, the average temperature is about 90.6~103.9 degrees, the highest temperature is 111 degrees, and the average CPU power is 301.39W. It can be seen that the temperature difference of E Core is as high as 6.4 degrees, and the difference of P Core is about 1 degree. Very impressive improvement!



Summarize

This time I will introduce Thermalright TF9 cooling paste compared to TF8, which is an improvement. The performance is quite good, allowing players to achieve better heat dissipation effect through small upgrades. There will be an obvious difference, up to 6.4 degrees. Are you still considering which thermal paste product to buy? Somole Thermalright TF9 thermal paste is a great pocket list!