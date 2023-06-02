Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk Appears at COMPUTEX 2023 “Thermaltake Cycling E-sports Exhibition” | XFastest News

Thermaltake, a brand of high-end computer DIY, case, power supply, radiator, gaming peripherals and memory, launched the CYCLEDESK 100 smart gaming desk again at COMPUTEX 2023 “Thermaltake Cycling E-sports Exhibition Competition”, which is specially designed for gaming office, more Born for professional cycling e-sports, the audience can not only see the wonderful indoor racing, but also actually experience this multi-functional smart gaming table and other cycling e-sports equipment. Thermaltake is committed to promoting the cycling e-sports culture and expects to create a cycling e-sports ecosystem that combines entertainment, e-sports, technology and life.

The flexible and compact CYCLEDESK 100 smart gaming desk can be easily integrated into different use spaces. Indoor riding, gaming, and office work are all no problem. Laptops or computer screens can be placed on the desktop to watch videos easily. With the support of powerful TT intelligent control components, the height of the desktop can be adjusted through the mobile phone WiFi connection or PC device, so that you can enjoy cycling e-sports in the most comfortable posture. In order to make the operation easier, the lifting and setting can be done easily by pressing the button on the bottom panel, and the digital display board can accurately display the current desktop height.

The exclusive RGB Desk mobile APP fully supports Android and iOS systems, and can quickly switch between four preset table heights: 72cm, 90cm, 100cm, 117cm, and it is convenient to adjust the lighting effect, speed and brightness. Using iTake’s exclusive software that also supports Android and iOS, in addition to the above four preset heights and lighting effect options, you can also set a suitable desktop height from 72cm to 117cm (28.3”~46”). The upgraded electric motor can make the table lift more smoothly, and the anti-collision safety sensor ensures the safety of the user, and the table will stop immediately when it encounters a foreign object.

CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk redefines indoor space, allowing you to work at home, enjoy the good time of cycling e-sports with relatives and friends, and reproduce the wonderful moments of “Thermaltake Cycling E-sports Exhibition”. Immerse yourself in cycling e-sports with Thermaltake, satisfying entertainment competition, cutting-edge technology, and trendy cycling at once!

【Product Features of Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk】

Born for bicycle e-sports, office environment and e-sports space

CYCLEDESK 100 is a professional, easily adjustable cycling desk. The compact size allows it to be moved anywhere, and it can also meet most indoor needs, including cycling gaming, office environments, and gaming spaces.

The TT intelligent control unit is the core of CYCLEDESK 100, making it not only a gaming table, but also smarter than you can imagine. With this control element, you can directly and stably control the gaming table on your mobile phone or PC via WiFi. In addition, the powerful MCU chip can remember your gaming table settings and usage habits, and automatically adjust the table height according to your needs.

Exclusive RGB Desk Mobile App

With the RGB Desk mobile app, you can easily set the desk height from 72cm to 117cm, and quickly switch to 4 preset desk heights. CYCLEDESK 100 also memorizes your desk settings and automatically adjusts the height of your desk according to your schedule. In addition, four different lighting effects and five brightness and lighting speeds allow you to customize your own gorgeous style.

With the iTake software, you can easily set the table height from 72cm to 117cm (28.3″ ~46″), and you can further choose between four different lighting effects and five brightness and lighting speeds.

CYCLEDESK 100 will automatically adjust the height of the desktop according to the schedule and usage habits.

The CYCLEDESK 100 smart gaming desk is equipped with RGB light strips. You can customize, control, and synchronize your lighting effects through the Thermaltake RGB Desk mobile app or iTAKE software. You can go further with four different lighting effects and five brightness and lighting speeds. Choose between.

6-button smart panel for intuitive operation

The intelligent controller panel is a six-button controller with simple and intuitive operation. The digital panel can display accurate altitude information, and the memory button can set up to four sets of altitude memories, so users can store and switch to Desired table height.

Upgraded electric motor provides stable height adjustment for the table

For the safety of users, CYCLEDESK 100 is equipped with anti-collision safety sensors. When it collides with unwanted objects during the lifting process, the desktop will stop immediately and safely.

With four swivel and lockable casters, you can freely move the table anywhere you want.

Provide vertical placement of equipment to create a neat and orderly space for your gaming table.

Easily and conveniently organize cables and keep your workspace tidy.

High-density waterproof surface. In daily use, if water or beverages are spilled on the mouse pad, small water droplets will form, which are not easy to penetrate.

Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk product official website:

https://tw.thermaltake.com/thermaltake-cycledesk-100-smart-gaming-desk.html

Latest Lucky Draw and Event Information

Official Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeInc/

Official Instagram – instagram.com/thermaltake_global

Event official website – https://computex.thermaltake.com/2023/