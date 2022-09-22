Home Technology Thermaltake Fully Supports Next-Generation AM5 Platform Exclusive AM5 Upgrade Kits Coming Soon | XFastest News
Technology

Thermaltake Fully Supports Next-Generation AM5 Platform Exclusive AM5 Upgrade Kits Coming Soon | XFastest News

by admin
Thermaltake Fully Supports Next-Generation AM5 Platform Exclusive AM5 Upgrade Kits Coming Soon | XFastest News

Thermaltake, a high-end PC DIY, gaming and memory brand, has lived up to expectations today and announced that Thermaltake will fully support the latest AM5 platform, and most of its cooling products will support the latest AM5 platform! Thermaltake’s rich cooling products include: air-cooled radiators, integrated water-cooled radiators, customized water-cooled accessories, etc., and will be equipped with Thermaltake’s latest AM5 upgrade kit. For users who already own Thermaltake cooling products without AM5 clips and want to obtain AM5 upgrade kits, you are welcome to contact your local Thermaltake service window or local distributor.

This year’s Ryzen™ 7000 series processors will use the new AM5 footprint, and Thermaltake is ready to offer a free AM5 upgrade kit, allowing gamers to continue using their existing coolers and use the latest Ryzen™ CPUs painlessly . If you want to unleash the full performance of the next-generation processors, Thermaltake’s racing DDR5 memory will be your must-have hardware equipment to help you unlock the unlimited potential of your Ryzen™ 7000 series processors – TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 series support And compatible with the latest AMD EXPOTM technology (AMD overclocking expansion profile).

More information on AM5 upgrade kits and supported models

Thermaltake fully supports the new generation AM5 platform_1.jpg

Further reading:

See also  The real protagonist is back! "Crisis Core-Final Fantasy VII-" HD refurbished version new trailer finalized 12/13 launch | udn game corner

You may also like

How Bridge Builder Portals Inspired Lego Stories –...

Cyber ​​Security | Hackers Leaked “GTA6” Content FBI...

[LG mobile phone]LG Rollable scroll mobile phone that...

Accenture between the metaverse and the mobility revolution

The 2nd free update for Nintendo Switch “Mario...

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will join FIFA...

NASA Releases James Webb Space Telescope’s “Neptune” Image...

Logitech and Tencent officially released “Logitech G Cloud”,...

Steam highly praised “Gundam EVOLUTION” for free online,...

New Framework and Google join hands to enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy