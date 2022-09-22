Thermaltake, a high-end PC DIY, gaming and memory brand, has lived up to expectations today and announced that Thermaltake will fully support the latest AM5 platform, and most of its cooling products will support the latest AM5 platform! Thermaltake’s rich cooling products include: air-cooled radiators, integrated water-cooled radiators, customized water-cooled accessories, etc., and will be equipped with Thermaltake’s latest AM5 upgrade kit. For users who already own Thermaltake cooling products without AM5 clips and want to obtain AM5 upgrade kits, you are welcome to contact your local Thermaltake service window or local distributor.

This year’s Ryzen™ 7000 series processors will use the new AM5 footprint, and Thermaltake is ready to offer a free AM5 upgrade kit, allowing gamers to continue using their existing coolers and use the latest Ryzen™ CPUs painlessly . If you want to unleash the full performance of the next-generation processors, Thermaltake’s racing DDR5 memory will be your must-have hardware equipment to help you unlock the unlimited potential of your Ryzen™ 7000 series processors – TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 series support And compatible with the latest AMD EXPOTM technology (AMD overclocking expansion profile).

More information on AM5 upgrade kits and supported models