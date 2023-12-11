These 5 high-end Samsung Galaxy are the first phones to receive the December Android update

The December security update is already arriving on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Note 20 in the US with firmware versions S91xU1UES2BWKA and N98xU1UES6HWK1, respectively.

The entire Galaxy S23 series is updated with the December 2023 security patch. When it hasn’t even been a week since Google released the December 2023 Android update, Samsung has already begun to release the most recent Android security patch on some of its best terminals, both the most current and those that have been on the market for some time.

Thus, as confirmed to us by the specialized media SamMobile, the Korean giant has already begun to deploy the December Android update in its three most recent flagships – the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra – and in both last members of the extinct Note range – the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung has begun releasing the December 2023 Android update on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the United States with firmware version S91xU1UES2BWKA and on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the North American country with build number N98xU1UES6HWK1. This update is expected to expand to models in the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

In both cases, this new firmware includes the December 2023 security patch that fixes a total of 75 vulnerabilities related to privacy and security of which 54 have been discovered by Google and the rest by Samsung itself, corrects a few general errors detected in the user interface and improves the performance and stability of all five terminals.

When this update is deployed globally, you will be able to check if it has already arrived by entering the Settings of your Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Note 20 and accessing the section Software update. Once it appears available on your Samsung mobile, you will only have to click on the button Download and install to update it with the latest Android security patch.

Share this: Facebook

X

