The technology festival for the Easter nest has just started at MediaMarkt-Saturn and many products are being offered to you at radically reduced prices. We have checked the offers and present you the highlights of the campaign here.

MediaMarkt-Saturn: The highlights of the technology festival for the Easter basket

You can already get plenty of good deals at MediaMarkt-Saturn for the upcoming Easter (view the campaign at MediaMarkt). We have checked the offers, compared the prices and present them to you here Highlights of the action. Who is wondering: The two electronics store chains have been working even more closely together since this year synchronize their discount campaigns therefore complete. That means you get exactly the same offers from both providers. But beware: the discount campaign only runs until 4/10/2023 at 11:59 p.m.

You can also benefit if you register for the MediaMarkt-Saturn loyalty program, as you can also take part in the campaign additional loyalty points for purchase, which you can later redeem for purchases.

Technology festival at MediaMarkt-Saturn checked: the 7 best deals

Samsung GQ65LS03BAU The Frame (65 Zoll) Instead of 1,999 euros RRP: QLED TV with 4K image resolution, native refresh rate of 120 Hz, Quantum processor and Dolby Atmos sound system. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/24/2023 8:50 p.m

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Instead of 37.99 euros: streaming player with full HD, remote control with voice recognition and power supply via USB-C. The price may be higher now. Price as of 3/24/2023 8:56 p.m

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (14 inch) Instead of 329 euros RRP: Chromebook with MediaTek MT processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC and ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/24/2023 20:07

Samsung MS 23 K 3515 AS/EG Instead of 199 euros RRP: Microwave with 800 watts, ceramic enamel interior and 5 Quick Defrost thawing programs. The price may be higher now. Price as of 3/24/2023 8:53 p.m

LG GBP62MCNBC Serie 6 Instead of 1,199 euros RRP: fridge-freezer combination with EEK B, 137 kWh, 2030 mm high, in matt black. Particularly quiet. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/24/2023 20:54

Samsung RL 38 A776ASR/EG Instead of 2,049 euros RRP: fridge-freezer combination with EEK A, 108 kWh, 2030 mm high, in stainless steel. The price may be higher now. Price as of 3/24/2023 8:53 p.m

Bauknecht WM 7 M100 B Instead of 399.99 euros: washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, 1351 rpm, energy efficiency class B. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/24/2023 20:41

AVM FRITZ!DECT 301 (5 units) Instead of 295 euros RRP: Smart radiator controller with e-paper display and DECT ULE radio with a range of up to 40 m. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/24/2023 8:55 p.m

MediaMarkt / Saturn: This is how we find the best technology bargains

The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest providers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, which attract customers with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove. But no matter what you are looking for, the motto is always: compare prices! We have already done that for you, looked closely at the current offers and compared them with those of other retailers. For this reason, we only present you with deals that cannot be found cheaper in any other online shop.

