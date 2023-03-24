The technology festival for the Easter nest has just started at MediaMarkt-Saturn and many products are being offered to you at radically reduced prices. We have checked the offers and present you the highlights of the campaign here.
MediaMarkt-Saturn: The highlights of the technology festival for the Easter basket
You can already get plenty of good deals at MediaMarkt-Saturn for the upcoming Easter (view the campaign at MediaMarkt). We have checked the offers, compared the prices and present them to you here Highlights of the action. Who is wondering: The two electronics store chains have been working even more closely together since this year synchronize their discount campaigns therefore complete. That means you get exactly the same offers from both providers. But beware: the discount campaign only runs until 4/10/2023 at 11:59 p.m.
You can also benefit if you register for the MediaMarkt-Saturn loyalty program, as you can also take part in the campaign additional loyalty points for purchase, which you can later redeem for purchases.
Technology festival at MediaMarkt-Saturn checked: the 7 best deals
MediaMarkt / Saturn: This is how we find the best technology bargains
The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest providers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, which attract customers with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove. But no matter what you are looking for, the motto is always: compare prices! We have already done that for you, looked closely at the current offers and compared them with those of other retailers. For this reason, we only present you with deals that cannot be found cheaper in any other online shop.
