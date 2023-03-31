The Easter offers have started at Coolblue, with a variety of technology and gaming products at unbeatable prices. We have reviewed the deals and are presenting you with the highlights of the campaign here.

Coolblue: Easter offers at rock-bottom prices

Coolblue is a company specializing in online and retail sales of electronics and other products. You can currently get plenty of good deals from the electronics sector at Coolblue for Easter (view the campaign at Coolblue). The provider offers you one particularly fast shipping: The products should already be available on day after the order arrive.

We have checked the offers, compared prices and present you the absolute ones here Highlights of the action. But beware: the discount campaign only runs until 4/9/2023 at 11:59 p.m. All prices of the products presented below include shipping costs.

Check out Coolblue’s Easter offers: the 8 best deals

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition + God of War Ragnarök Instead of 619.99 euros RRP: PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) bundled with the game “God of War: Ragnarök”. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/31/2023 04:00

Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 Instead of 115.99 euros: 3-in-1 multifunctional printer with WiFi, duplex, 6.1 cm display, individual cartridges, 5 colors and DIN A4. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/31/2023 03:58

HP 15s-fq2314ng (15,6 Zoll) Instead of 379 euros: Notebook with Intel Pentium Gold 7505, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and Intel UHD Graphics. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/31/2023 00:39

Yamaha MusicCast BAR40 Statt 438 Euro: Multriroom-Soundbar mit DTS Virtual:X. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/31/2023 00:39

Samsung LS24R356FZRXEN (23.8 inch) Instead of 137.99 euros: Full HD monitor with 75 Hz update rate. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/31/2023 04:05

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) Instead of 437.99 euros: VR glasses for PC with headset. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/31/2023 03:51

GoPro HERO 10 + Black Accessory Set Instead of 479 euros: action camera with magnetic rotary clip, 2 rechargeable batteries, shorty (tripod + handle) and carrying case. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/31/2023 00:34

Corsair TC100 Relaxed Instead of 219 euros: Gaming chair with adjustable cushions for the neck and lumbar area and a maximum user weight of 120 kg. The price may be higher now. Price from 3/31/2023 3:35 am

Coolblue: With these tips you save even more

You can discover a wide range of electronics and home appliances at Coolblue, including Computers, smartphones, televisions, household appliances and much more. Although the dealer is particularly popular in the Netherlands and Belgium, there is also a lot for German customers to discover. We show you how you can save at Coolblue.

Take advantage of offers and promotions: At Coolblue you will find many interesting articles in the “Offers” category. For example, you can save on electronics such as smart TVs or action cameras. In addition, Coolblue regularly offers special offers and discounts on selected products. So it’s worth checking the site regularly so you don’t miss out on these deals.

At Coolblue you will not only find offers, but also Second Chance Item. These are products that have been returned and for which you get a discount. The guarantee remains unchanged. You can choose from popular categories and the discount will be displayed directly on the product. Here you have the opportunity to make real bargains and buy sustainable electronics.

