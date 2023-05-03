These are the 5 best sports headphones for jogging, gym & co.

PR/Business Insider

Whether on the weight bench or while jogging in the park: With the right sound on the ears, training is easier for many. However, not all headphones are suitable for this. The ideal sports headphones are wireless, waterproof, easy to use and sit firmly in the ear. We found five models that meet these criteria. The JBL Reflect Flow Pro, for example, are real all-rounders that are suitable for many sports. Here you can buy them for 139.99 euros at Saturn *.

If you also want to wear your headphones while running or in the gym, it is best to use sports headphones specially developed for this purpose. With such models, the focus is on wearing comfort and durability without having to sacrifice sound. We reveal what you should look for in good sports headphones – and which in-ears can accompany you during your next training session.

What makes good sports headphones?

Sports headphones should initially be light, comfortable and sit firmly in the ear – if you have to constantly readjust them, you will find it harder to concentrate on your training. They should also be waterproof or waterproof so that sweat and rain cannot harm them. The most practical for sports are Bluetooth headphones that work without an annoying cable.

If you go jogging, you benefit from features such as a transparency mode or wind suppression. In the gym, on the other hand, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) makes sense to block out ambient noise. And so that you don’t always have to use your smartphone to pause or change the music, a control directly on the earplugs is also useful.

Die Allrounder: JBL Reflect Flow Pro

Noise cancellation, “Smart Ambient” mode, app control, water protection … – the JBL Reflect Flow Pro* offer everything that makes good sports headphones. That not only sounds good in theory, the in-ears are also consistently convincing in practice: Stiftung Warentest and Computerbild rate the JBL headphones as “good”, the specialist magazine Chip even awards them as “very good”. The battery life is particularly impressive – the earplugs provide you with music, podcasts and co. for more than nine hours at a time. This means that they are suitable not only for sports but also for everyday life, work and travel.

With protection class IP68, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro are protected against dust and temporary submersion. You shouldn’t swim or shower with the headphones on, but rain, sweat, fog and the like are no problem. The in-ears even respond to voice commands via the voice assistants from Amazon and Google.

The best headphones for jogging: Jabra Elite 7 Active

The Jabra Elite 7 Active* are great for jogging: the transparency mode amplifies ambient noise so that you can hear the traffic better despite the music. If the ambient noise bothers you, you can hide it with a tap of your finger thanks to active noise suppression. Another plus is the physical buttons on the earbud, which you can use to control music or answer calls. Unlike the touch operation of many other in-ears, you have no problem with gloves or sweaty hands.

In the “Jabra Sound+” app you can carry out a hearing test, the results of which will automatically calibrate the headphones. Alternatively, you can use the equalizer to set the sound exactly how you want it.

Adidas Originals FWD-02: Ideal for the gym

Even sports fashion manufacturer Adidas now has its own headphones on offer – logically also optimized for sweaty workouts. The Adidas Originals FWD-02* come in two colorways – light gray and dark gray – with a dynamic pattern. Thanks to four silicone plugs of different sizes and five different earwings, every athlete can find the right fit so that the headphones don’t fall out, even with a lot of movement. The wearing comfort made a positive impression at Stiftung Warentest, as did the operation and the sound.

Active noise canceling is not included in these in-ears, but there is an awareness mode: the microphones pick up the ambient noise and pass it on amplified. So you can enjoy music or podcasts during training and still know what’s going on around you. Controlling the music, accepting or ending calls and adjusting the volume also works here by touch or via the app.

Tip: If you prefer to wear on-ear headphones when doing sports, take a look at the RPT-001 model from Adidas*.

The best cheap sports headphones: Soundcore Life A1

The comparison shows: You quickly pay over 100.00 euros for high-quality in-ear headphones. But that doesn’t have to be the case: The Soundcore Life A1*, for example, offer good sound and useful features for less than 50.00 euros. The focus is clearly on battery life and water protection: You can listen to music for up to nine hours at a time with these sports headphones. The charging case delivers three more full charges. With IPX7, the Life A1 are even protected against temporary submersion – this is rare in the price range.

On the sound side, the Soundcore headphones give you a choice of three different modes: bass boost, podcasts and music. However, you cannot make any other settings – there is no associated equalizer app, no transparency mode and no noise cancellation. For the price of 43.99 euros, however, that can be coped with. The Life A1 are the best-selling sports headphones on Amazon* and are ideal as a second pair or as an entry-level model.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: sports headphones with a lifestyle factor

They are not explicitly designed for sports, but with their comprehensive equipment they are still suitable for power workouts: The AirPods Pro 2 from Apple*. The water protection is IPX4 a little weaker than the other models, so you should be careful in rain showers. However, sweat cannot harm the AirPods. With a weight of 5.4 grams, they are pleasantly light and the four differently sized silicone tips ensure a firm hold.

In terms of sound, the AirPods Pro 2 can’t be fooled: At Stiftung Warentest, they topped the best list. The sound and noise cancellation are “very good”, wearing comfort and battery performance are “good”. The Apple headphones really shine when it comes to versatility. They have both ANC and an adaptive transparency mode, which allows ambient noise to pass through, but independently filters out noise such as sirens or construction sites. If you’re not on the go in a sporty way, you can benefit from the virtual surround sound with headtracking when watching films and series. According to the manufacturer, you feel right in the middle of the action.

These Bluetooth headphones accompany you during your next workout

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer you the best overall package – in addition to sports activities, these Bluetooth headphones also shine in all other activities, for example in everyday life or at work. The Jabra Elite 7 Active and the Adidas Originals FWD-02 are specially designed for use in sports and come with practical features, such as a transparency mode and controls on the earbuds. On a smaller budget, the Soundcore Life A1 are the best choice with an outstanding price-performance ratio.