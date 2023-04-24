These are the best graphics cards for gaming in Full HD

The graphics card is the heart of a gaming PC. It largely decides how and in what quality our favorite games are displayed. But what is actually the best graphics card? In this guide you will find out the answer.

Note: Intel graphics cards were not included due to their poor availability.

The different performance classes

Which graphics card is the best choice for you personally depends primarily on the resolution used. The higher the resolution, the higher the demands on the graphics card, as more information has to be calculated accordingly. The three classic resolutions are Full HD (1920×1080 pixels), WQHD (2560×1440 pixels) and 4K (3840×2160 pixels).

In the following sections we will show you how the individual graphics cards perform in the FUll HD resolution. We use a small guide that makes it easier for you to find the right model for you. A green mark means that the graphics card typically achieves more than 60 FPS in AAA games like “Cyberpunk 2077”. A yellow mark represents 30 to 59 FPS and a red mark represents less than 30 FPS.

The information refers to the raw performance of the graphics cards and can of course vary depending on the PC composition and game selection. Ultimately, other components such as the CPU and RAM also play an important role in gaming performance. Accordingly, the following information should be seen as a rough guide.

The best graphics cards for Full HD

For the assessment, we used graphics cards that were currently available from ALTERNATE and cost less than 400 euros. So very classic graphics cards from the entry-level and lower middle-class segment. Anything beyond that is actually already oversized for Full HD gaming.

Of the ten models listed, eight are convincing. Only the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT, both of which have 4 GB of video memory, clearly reach their limits. With these graphics cards, the graphics settings have to be turned down in order to achieve a smooth gaming experience even in demanding AAA titles.

The cheapest graphics card that achieves more than 30 FPS on average is the GeForce GTX 1660 Super with a price of 239 euros. However, we would not recommend them. On the one hand, the video memory is quite tight. On the other hand, the alternatives, which cost about the same, deliver significantly better performance. Above all, the AMD Radeon RX 6600, which even scratches the 60 FPS mark.

Uncompromising Full HD gaming beyond 60 FPS is only available with an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. But appearances are deceptive: despite the larger video memory and a slightly higher price, the GeForce RTX 3060 actually performs a little worse than the competitor model from AMD. Something similar can be said about the duel between a Radeon RX 6700 XT and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Here, too, AMD is slightly ahead.

Die Raytracing-Performance

With a view to ray tracing, it makes sense to only look again at the strongest of the graphics cards listed above. With all the others, the power is not enough, as long as the chic lighting technology is supported at all.

While the AMD models are usually ahead in terms of pure computing power, the Nvidia models emerge as winners with activated ray tracing. Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti leave their direct competitors behind by more than ten percent.

However, you have to accept certain losses in performance with all graphics cards. Even with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which offers the best ray tracing performance, 60 FPS is not possible in demanding games like “CyberpunK: 2077”. Most of the time you end up somewhere between 30 and 50 FPS.

In all cases, upsampling techniques such as DLSS (Nvidia), FSR (AMD) or XeSS (Intel) can help. Depending on the game and settings, the FPS can be almost doubled. A good compromise between graphics quality and performance.

Summary

It is better to keep your hands off the two cheapest models. At least if you enjoy the games with maximum graphics settings and don’t want to make any compromises.

The graphics card with the best price-performance ratio is the AMD Radeon RX 6600. It lands close to the 60 FPS mark even in demanding AAA games, offers a large video memory and is available from around 240 euros.

You get the best possible performance with an AMD RX 6700 XT. Thanks to 12 GB of video memory, the graphics card is also very well equipped for the coming years.

If you want to use chic ray tracing effects, there is no way around an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (Ti). The two GPUs are clearly superior to the competition from AMD.