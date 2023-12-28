These are the cell phones that will be left without service starting January 1

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is once again making headlines with its latest updates, which may leave certain users without the ability to send messages, multimedia content, and audio. The warning has been issued to users whose phones do not have the required operating systems, including Android OS 5.0, iOS 12, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

As a result, some Samsung, iPhone, LG, and other models may become obsolete and users will need to upgrade their devices in order to continue using the app. The affected phones include the Huawei Ascend Mate, LG Optimus series, Samsung Galaxy Core, ZTE Grand S Flex, and certain iPhone models such as 6S and SE.

This news has left many users in suspense, as they will soon need to consider upgrading their phones to keep up with the latest WhatsApp updates. Stay tuned for more related news on this topic.

