Anyone who owns an electric car knows and loves this app for sure. A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) basically belongs on every mobile phone when you are driving an electric car. But now it is said that the company is to be sold. An e-car builder should be interested.

A Better Routeplanner is to be sold

Every electric car driver probably has this app on their cell phone. At least I always use ABRP when I test electric cars. So you really get one ingenious route planning with loading stops available provided, which works extremely precisely on the basis of the user data. I like to compare this with Tesla’s charging plan, where you are also told exactly how often and for how long you have to charge. It has now been announced that A Better Routeplanner is to be sold (source: electrek)

The US automaker Rivian is said to be a buyer in the room. According to the report, the deal could be completed in just a few days. There are no details on the circumstances or the amount of the takeover costs. But one thing should be certain: the availability of the apps and the online service should not be impaired. So you will continue to be able to use A Better Routeplanner for your e-car planning.

The takeover could be worthwhile for Rivian, because the e-car manufacturer could integrate what is probably the best charging plan for e-cars directly into its vehicles. Although this is already possible via Android Auto, it would be even better if it were integrated directly into the vehicle system, since the parameters can also be read from the Rivian and would enable even more precise charging planning.

A Better Routeplanner could even get better

So far, A Better Routeplanner is only run by eight to ten people. With Rivian’s resources, development could get a real boost and the free service could get even better. So we’re looking forward to next week. Then it should be confirmed whether ABRP will really be taken over by Rivian and what exactly is planned.